DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 03-Nov-2025 / 17:14 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 3 November 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 3 November 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 48,281 Highest price paid per share: 138.20p Lowest price paid per share: 134.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 135.4913p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 655,869 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,085,707 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,085,707 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 135.4913p 48,281

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 568 134.80 08:15:59 00359293276TRLO1 XLON 55 134.80 08:15:59 00359293277TRLO1 XLON 145 134.80 08:21:11 00359296638TRLO1 XLON 471 134.80 08:21:11 00359296639TRLO1 XLON 375 134.20 09:10:46 00359328668TRLO1 XLON 217 134.20 09:10:46 00359328669TRLO1 XLON 242 134.60 09:10:48 00359328681TRLO1 XLON 620 134.20 09:10:48 00359328685TRLO1 XLON 598 134.60 09:11:48 00359329189TRLO1 XLON 1262 135.20 09:40:09 00359340307TRLO1 XLON 330 136.80 09:49:49 00359344992TRLO1 XLON 617 137.40 09:52:36 00359346186TRLO1 XLON 144 137.60 10:37:50 00359350032TRLO1 XLON 1890 137.40 10:48:50 00359350570TRLO1 XLON 1890 137.00 10:49:12 00359350592TRLO1 XLON 225 137.60 10:56:49 00359350942TRLO1 XLON 64 138.20 10:59:55 00359351093TRLO1 XLON 419 138.20 10:59:55 00359351094TRLO1 XLON 317 137.40 11:10:10 00359351598TRLO1 XLON 314 137.40 11:10:10 00359351599TRLO1 XLON 500 137.40 11:32:15 00359352462TRLO1 XLON 109 137.40 11:32:15 00359352463TRLO1 XLON 592 137.40 11:32:15 00359352464TRLO1 XLON 1775 136.00 11:32:15 00359352465TRLO1 XLON 592 135.40 11:32:15 00359352466TRLO1 XLON 7537 135.00 11:32:15 00359352467TRLO1 XLON 3681 134.40 11:32:20 00359352471TRLO1 XLON 611 135.20 11:33:02 00359352503TRLO1 XLON 577 134.80 11:33:04 00359352505TRLO1 XLON 599 135.20 11:37:36 00359352684TRLO1 XLON 214 135.20 11:37:36 00359352685TRLO1 XLON 620 135.40 11:45:53 00359352918TRLO1 XLON 634 135.00 11:45:57 00359352920TRLO1 XLON 74 134.60 12:02:09 00359353444TRLO1 XLON 621 135.20 12:19:56 00359353827TRLO1 XLON 620 135.20 12:19:56 00359353828TRLO1 XLON 500 134.60 13:05:27 00359355103TRLO1 XLON 121 134.60 13:05:27 00359355104TRLO1 XLON 1854 135.20 13:11:13 00359355294TRLO1 XLON 619 134.80 13:26:36 00359355817TRLO1 XLON 1264 135.20 13:54:57 00359356951TRLO1 XLON 463 135.40 13:54:57 00359356952TRLO1 XLON 766 135.40 13:54:57 00359356953TRLO1 XLON 615 135.00 13:56:44 00359356989TRLO1 XLON 626 135.20 14:57:26 00359360569TRLO1 XLON 100 135.20 14:57:45 00359360590TRLO1 XLON 1000 135.20 14:58:34 00359360640TRLO1 XLON 608 135.20 14:59:10 00359360658TRLO1 XLON 223 135.40 14:59:22 00359360674TRLO1 XLON 623 136.00 15:05:02 00359361197TRLO1 XLON 1792 135.80 15:47:16 00359363943TRLO1 XLON 597 135.40 15:47:16 00359363944TRLO1 XLON 1 135.40 15:47:16 00359363945TRLO1 XLON 597 135.40 15:47:16 00359363946TRLO1 XLON 597 135.40 15:47:16 00359363947TRLO1 XLON 324 135.60 15:53:43 00359364230TRLO1 XLON 3203 135.60 15:53:43 00359364231TRLO1 XLON 43 135.80 16:18:57 00359366021TRLO1 XLON 340 135.80 16:18:57 00359366022TRLO1 XLON 118 135.80 16:19:04 00359366040TRLO1 XLON 1000 135.60 16:19:16 00359366076TRLO1 XLON 168 135.60 16:19:16 00359366077TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2025 12:14 ET (17:14 GMT)