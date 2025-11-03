BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
Transaction in Own Shares
3 November 2025
BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:
|Ordinary Shares: - Share Class
|US Dollar
|Date of purchase:
|3 November 2025
|Number of ordinary shares purchased:
|7,500
|Lowest price per share (pence)
|4.12
|Highest price per share (pence)
|4.12
|Trading venue
|London
|Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:
|7,500
|Weighted average price per day per trading venue (pence):
|4.1200
The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.
Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:
|Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)
|Ordinary Shares held in Treasury
|322,120,831 Sterling Shares
|55,936,775 Sterling Shares
|23,969,244 Dollar Shares
|143,513 Dollar Shares
From 3 November 2025, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 492,070,749.
Enquiries:
Company website: www.bhmacro.com
William Simmonds
JPMorgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7588 2828
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001