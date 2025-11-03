BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares

3 November 2025

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class US Dollar Date of purchase: 3 November 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 7,500 Lowest price per share (pence) 4.12 Highest price per share (pence) 4.12 Trading venue London Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 7,500 Weighted average price per day per trading venue (pence): 4.1200

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury) Ordinary Shares held in Treasury 322,120,831 Sterling Shares 55,936,775 Sterling Shares 23,969,244 Dollar Shares 143,513 Dollar Shares

From 3 November 2025, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 492,070,749.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001