

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IAC Inc. (IAC) announced Loss for third quarter of -$21.9 million



The company's earnings came in at -$21.9 million, or -$0.27 per share. This compares with -$243.7 million, or -$2.93 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 8.1% to $589.8 million from $642.0 million last year.



IAC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -$21.9 Mln. vs. -$243.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.27 vs. -$2.93 last year. -Revenue: $589.8 Mln vs. $642.0 Mln last year.



