

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) Monday reported third-quarter net loss of $19.6 million or $0.10 per share, compared to $38.2 million or $0.21 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter were $850.7 million, compared to $708.7 million last year.



Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company expects revenues of $3.220 billion - $3.235 billion, compared to the prior estimate of $3.130 billion - $3.170 billion.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News