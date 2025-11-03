

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft declared on Monday that, as part of an agreement approved by the US Commerce Department, it will ship over 60,000 of Nvidia's most cutting-edge AI chips to the United Arab Emirates.



The licenses, which were granted in September under what Microsoft called 'stringent safeguards,' will enable Nvidia's potent GB300 Grace Blackwell processors to be exported for use in data centers in the United Arab Emirates.



In spite of President Donald Trump's recent statements on 60 Minutes that the United States would not export its most cutting-edge AI chips overseas, the action was taken.



The agreement is a component of Microsoft's $15.2 billion investment in AI and technology infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates. With licenses acquired during the Biden administration, the company claimed to already have over 21,000 Nvidia GPUs operating in the nation.



According to Microsoft, the new chips will enable AI models created by OpenAI, Anthropic, and other developers, increasing the region's access to state-of-the-art computing resources.



The UAE's commitment to invest $1.4 trillion in U.S. energy and AI projects is linked to its access to the technology.



