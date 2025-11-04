Ottawa Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a leading provider of optical chips and sub systems that perform communications, sensing and computing for datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications has filed its audited financial statements for the Fiscal Year 2025 and related management's discussion and analysis and certifications (collectively, the "Financial Statements"). Electronic copies of the Financial Statements are available on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) under Enablence's issuer profile.

Commenting on the Company's Fiscal Year 2025 financial results, Enablence CEO, Todd Haugen said, "I am pleased to report that Enablence Technologies delivered strong financial performance for fiscal year 2025, achieving revenue of $5.95 million, representing a 271 percent increase in revenue over the prior year. Achieving this milestone against a backdrop of global uncertainty, including geo-political tensions, supply chain fragilities, and unpredictable tariff policies, demonstrates the growing strength of our company and the success of our strategic growth plan, which remains on track."

"In Fiscal 2026, we expect continued momentum, driven by a robust order book and strong demand across all three core product lines-optical communications, sensing, and compute powered by our advanced AI products," added Haugen.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2026

Based on the Company's current business outlook, management expects the overall performance for fiscal year 2026 to be as follows:

In fiscal year 2026, revenue is expected to be $12m +/- $0.5m

Based on current projections, we expect to become gross margin positive mid-second half FY26

Fab upgrades have increased wafer starts to 500 wafers per week and we expect to hit 1000 wafers per week by fiscal year end.

"Over the past year, Enablence made significant investments in tooling, processes and infrastructure aimed at improving operational efficiency and expanding wafer capacity at our Fremont, California fab," noted Haugen. "Looking ahead, we will accelerate the deployment and integration of these new advanced toolsets-particularly in etching, deposition, and lithography-to achieve further increases in wafer capacity throughout fiscal 2026. These improvements will greatly support our ability to meet the needs of the accelerating optical modules and components market and capture unprecedented business opportunities in AI and advanced vision, notably LiDAR, as well as our legacy datacom and telecom markets.

"As a safeguard against global supply chain disruptions, our growing North American customer base is increasingly focused on supply chain resilience-which is creating heightened demand for our products. Throughout Fiscal 2026 Enablence will continue to implement geopolitical resilience strategies to guarantee reliable delivery and pricing to our customers through expanded production and redundant supply chains independent of China."

Financial Highlights

Enablence is pleased to provide the following highlights for Fiscal Year 2025 (all dollar figures are expressed in thousands of United States dollars):

Revenue Growth: Revenue for the year ended June 30, 2025, was $5,941 as compared to $1,601 for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $4,340 or 271%.

Gross Margin Improvement: The company's gross margin declined slightly by $73, with a reported gross margin of $(2,402) for the quarter, compared to $(2,329) in the previous year. While there was a nominal decline, the gross margin percentage improved significantly as capacity increased.

Net Loss Increase: Enablence reported a net loss of $18,153, compared to a $14,108 net loss in for same period last year, an increase of 39%. The slightly higher loss was driven by investments in Sales & Marketing, R&D, manufacturing equipment and other investments boosting capacity.

Improved Comprehensive Loss Position: The company's comprehensive loss increased to $18,850 for the year, compared to $13,605 in the same period last year.

Stronger Cash Position: Enablence ended the quarter with $5,004 in cash and cash equivalents, a significant increase from $614 as of June 30, 2024, supporting its ongoing operations and future growth initiatives.

Continuing Investment: Investors injected another $22,856 in new funding over the period as the Company continues to invest in manufacturing capacity and R&D as its products continue to gain significant traction.

The "Financial Highlights" above are qualified in their entirety by the Financial Statements, which are available on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) under Enablence's issuer profile. For additional information on the Company, please refer to the investor presentation of the Company, which is available on Enablence's website (www.enablence.com/investors) in the "Corporate - Investors" tab.

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA) that designs, markets and sells optical chips and sub systems, primarily in the form of planar lightwave circuits (PLC), on silicon-based chips for datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Enablence products serve a global customer base, primarily focused today on data center and other rapidly growing end markets. Enablence also works with customers that have emerging market uses for its technology, including medical devices, automotive LiDAR, and virtual and augmented reality headsets. In select strategic circumstances, the Company also uses its proprietary, non-captive fabrication plant in Fremont, California to manufacture chips designed by third party customers. For more information, visit: www.enablence.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company based on current expectations and assumptions of management, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with our business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations that involve several risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We caution our readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a few factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's operations are set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) under Enablence's issuer profile.

Enablence does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

