

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cantor Equity Partners V Inc.(CEPV) announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 22 million Class A ordinary shares at $10.00 per share.



The shares are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol 'CEPV' and begin trading on November 4, 2025. The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.30 million Class A ordinary shares offered by the company to cover over-allotments, if any.



The offering is expected to close on November 5, 2025.



Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.



