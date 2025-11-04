

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eastman Chemical (EMN) announced earnings for its third quarter that Dropped from the same period last year



The company's earnings were $0.40 per share. This compares with $0.53 per share last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 10.6% to $2.20 billion from $2.46 billion last year.



Eastman Chemical earnings at glance (GAAP):



-EPS: $0.40. vs. $0.53. last year. -Revenue: $2.20 Bln vs. $2.46 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News