Dienstag, 04.11.2025
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552
Tradegate
03.11.25 | 09:31
68,70 Euro
+1,33 % +0,90
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
04.11.2025 07:24 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker ASA: Key information relating to cash dividend

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA's Board of Directors has, based on the authorization approved by the General Meeting on April 30, 2025, decided to pay a cash dividend to Aker ASA's shareholders in the fourth quarter 2025 of NOK 26.50 per share (in total NOK 2.0 billion), based on the 2024 annual accounts.

Key dates:

Dividend amount: NOK 26.50 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Approval date: Nov 4, 2025
Last day incl. right: Nov 5, 2025
Ex-date: Nov 6, 2025
Record date: Nov 7, 2025
Payment date: on or about Nov 14, 2025

Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
+47 45 03 20 90
fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
+47 90 78 48 78
atle.kigen@akerasa.com

For more information about the company, visit www.akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/key-information-relating-to-cash-dividend,c4257609

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-key-information-relating-to-cash-dividend-302603612.html

