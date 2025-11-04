

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Evonik (EVK.DE) posted a third quarter net loss of 106 million euros compared to net income of 223 million euros, last year. Adjusted net income declined to 128 million euros from 271 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA was 448 million euros, 22 percent below prior year. Revenue decreased by 12 percent to 3.39 billion euros.



Evonik said it expects demand to remain weak through the end of the year, which should bring adjusted EBITDA to around 1.9 billion euros for the full year.



