

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS, FME.DE) reported Tuesday higher profit and revenues in its third quarter, and maintained fiscal 2025 outlook.



In the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders increased 29 percent to 275 million euros from last year's 213 million euros. Basic earnings per share increased 30 percent to 0.94 euro from 0.73 euro last year.



Adjusted net income grew 36 percent to 322 million euros from 237 million euros a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 1.10 euros, compared to 0.81 euro in the prior year.



Operating income grew 3 percent year-over-year to 477 million euros. Adjusted operating income was 574 million euros, up 22 percent from last year.



In the third quarter, Group revenue increased 3 percent to 4.89 billion euros from prior year's 4.76 billion euros. Revenues increased 8 percent at constant currency and 10 percent organically, driven by all operating segments



Looking ahead, Fresenius Medical Care confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2025, still expecting revenue growth at constant currency to be positive to a low-single digit percent rate compared to prior year. The Company continues to expect operating income excluding special items to grow by a high-teens to high-twenties percent rate compared to prior year.



The prior year's revenue was 19.34 billion euros and operating income of 1.80 billion euros.



The company expects full year FME25+ savings to total 1.05 billion euros by year end 2027, while program cost of 1 billion euros to 1.05 billion euros are anticipated in the same time frame.



