

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Geberit AG (GBERY.PK, GBERF.PK), a Swiss maker of sanitary products and related systems, reported that its net income for the first nine months of 2025 declined to 494 million Swiss francs from 501 million francs in the same period last year. Earnings per share were 15.01 francs compared 15.13 francs in the prior year.



If the one-off costs were excluded, net income for the period would amount to 512 million francs, with a return on net sales of 20.9%. Excluding the one-off costs and in local currencies, earnings per share would be 16.15 francs, corresponding to an increase of 6.7%.



Net sales for the first nine months of 2025 increased by 2.0% to 2.448 billion francs. Adjusted for negative currency effects of 58 million francs, the increase came to 4.4%. This was driven by strong volume growth as a result of the continuing very pleasing development of newly introduced products and growth in most European countries/regions.



For 2025, the company expects net sales growth in local currencies of around 4.5% and an EBITDA margin of around 29%. The EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of the year is always lower than in the first three quarters due to seasonal factors.



