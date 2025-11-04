

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan-based railway operation business West Japan Railway Company (WEJ.F) on Tuesday reported interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, that revealed higher revenues and earnings.



Attributable income during the six months ended September 30, 2025 stood at 86.72 billion yen or 187.27 yen per share as compared with 69.71 billion yen or 145.58 yen per share in the corresponding period of the previous year.



Operating revenues increased to 871.83 billion yen from 811.39 billion yen in the year-ago period.



Operating income for the six months ended September 30 stood at 122.93 billion yen as compared with 104.79 billion yen in the prior-year period.



Dividends per share increased to 45 yen from 37 yen in the previous period.



