

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST), a Swedish construction company, said on Tuesday that it has invested around EUR 74 million in the fifth phase of the office complex Nowy Rynek in Poznan, Poland.



The construction contract is worth about PLN 167 million, or about SEK 440 million, will be included in Skanska's order bookings for Europe.



The six-storey building, named Nowy Rynek C, will offer around 29,000 square meters of gross leasable area.



Construction of this fifth and final building of the office complex will start in the last quarter of 2025 and is scheduled to be completed in the final quarter of 2027.?



The building will be with net zero CO2 emissions at the operational stage. The building complex will be equipped with photovoltaic systems and powered entirely by renewable energy.



