Skanska invests about EUR 74M, about SEK 820M, in the fifth phase of the Nowy Rynek office project in Poznan, Poland

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska invests about EUR 74M, about SEK 820M, in the fifth phase of the office complex Nowy Rynek in Poznan, Poland. The construction contract is worth about PLN 167M, about SEK 440M, which will be included in the order bookings for Europe in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The 6-storey building, named Nowy Rynek C, will offer around 29,000 square meters gross leasable area. It will be the first commercial office building in Poland with net zero CO2 emissions at the operational stage.?The building will be equipped with photovoltaic (PV) systems and powered entirely by renewable energy. It will use air and ground heat pumps, making it fully independent from the city's heating network. The ground system involves an unprecedented 10 kilometers of drilling. The building will incorporate advanced technologies such as an AI-enhanced Building Management System or automated tilt-opening window panels. Low-carbon materials will also be used in construction.

Nowy Rynek C is pre-certified for LEED Platinum and WELL and at the same time pursuing the 'Building Without Barriers' certification. Thanks to its convenient location and accessibility, it will be open to the residents of Poznan. Additionally, it will be the first office building in Poland to feature a rooftop terrace equipped for drone package delivery.?

Construction of this fifth and final building of the office complex will start in the fourth quarter of 2025. It is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027.?

