

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yokogawa Electric Corporation (YKE.F) on Tuesday reported higher earnings for the six months ended September 30, 2025, supported by increased sales and lower tax expenses.



Profit before income taxes rose to 37.864 billion yen from 36.969 billion yen in the same period last year.



Operating profit grew 7.4% to 38.988 billion yen, compared with 36.305 billion yen a year earlier.



Profit attributable to owners of parent increased to 29.371 billion yen or 114.87 yen per share from 24.573 billion yen or 94.45 yen per share last year.



Net sales rose 5.8% to 281.996 billion yen from 266.580 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, the company expects net sales of 577 billion yen, up 2.6% from the previous year. Profit attributable to owners of parent is expected to increase 4.6% to 54.5 billion yen, or basic earnings per share of 213.56 yen.



