Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz explodiert um 20% nach Mega-Deal mit NASDAQ-Werberiesen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889 | Ticker-Symbol: ACO4
Tradegate
04.11.25 | 10:11
14,270 Euro
-1,82 % -0,265
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,28014,28510:21
14,28514,29010:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2025 08:30 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlas Copco AB: Manufacturer of process filtration solutions in Brazil has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, November 4, 2025: MKG Equipamentos Ltda. ("MKG"), a process filtration solutions company, has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

MKG, established in 2002, designs, manufactures and distributes industrial process filtration solutions such as strainers, cartridges, housings, self-cleaning filters and mixers. The company is located in São Paulo, Brazil and has 30 employees who will join Atlas Copco Group as part of the acquisition.

The company's main customers can be found within the pharmaceutical, food & beverage and energy industries, as well as in general industry.

"We are very pleased to welcome MKG to the Group", said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique. "With this acquisition we are adding advanced filtration technologies to our portfolio and increasing our presence in the region."

The purchase price is not disclosed. During 2024 MKG had revenues of approximately 47 MBRL (90 MSEK*).

The business has become part of Medical Gas Solutions division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

*Average exchange rate for 2024

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2024, the Group had revenues of BSEK 177, and at year end about 55 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.