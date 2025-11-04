Atlas Copco AB: Manufacturer of process filtration solutions in Brazil has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, November 4, 2025: MKG Equipamentos Ltda. ("MKG"), a process filtration solutions company, has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

MKG, established in 2002, designs, manufactures and distributes industrial process filtration solutions such as strainers, cartridges, housings, self-cleaning filters and mixers. The company is located in São Paulo, Brazil and has 30 employees who will join Atlas Copco Group as part of the acquisition.

The company's main customers can be found within the pharmaceutical, food & beverage and energy industries, as well as in general industry.

"We are very pleased to welcome MKG to the Group", said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique. "With this acquisition we are adding advanced filtration technologies to our portfolio and increasing our presence in the region."



The purchase price is not disclosed. During 2024 MKG had revenues of approximately 47 MBRL (90 MSEK*).

The business has become part of Medical Gas Solutions division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

*Average exchange rate for 2024

