Enea AB: Enea Steps Up Its Financial Ambition

Enea updates its strategy to capture rising customer demand at the intersection of monetization, digital traffic optimization and security. The plan centers on three pillars:

Product offering evolution

Market acceleration

Vertical expansion

The implementation starts immediately, and full impact is expected by the end of 2028. The company will measure progress through growth in sales, adjusted EBITDA development, annual recurring revenue and win rates in priority verticals. As an outcome of the updated strategy, Enea announces new financial guidance:

>10% CAGR average over the next 3-year period

Adjusted EBITDA of >35% at the end of the 3-year period

The strategy is intended to drive sustainable growth, increase customer value, and reinforce Enea's role as a trusted partner to communications service providers, providers of communication platforms as a service, enterprises, and public-sector customers.

Strategic Pillars

Product Offering Evolution: Builds on the company's current strong portfolio that helps customers optimize network resources, create and maximize revenue streams, and elevate security to a strategic and competitive advantage.

Market Acceleration: Expands the company's go-to-market activities in high-potential markets and regions where Enea has proven product-market fit but has not yet fully captured available market potential.

Vertical Expansion: Increases the company's focus on governments, critical infrastructure providers, and national security agencies, responding to the geopolitical situation and increased demand for cybersecurity solutions.

Enea's current product offering forms a solid base to start execution, and it will continue to evolve around three key customer value drivers: Optimization, Monetization, and Security.

Optimization: Maximizing the use of resources such as licensed spectrum and network infrastructure to reduce operational costs and lower the cost per byte, while enhancing quality of experience for end-users. Enea's Traffic Management solution optimizes encrypted video streaming in real time under congestion, directly reducing customer's costs.

Monetization: Protecting and growing revenues by preventing fraud and enabling smarter usage-based models. Enea's Adaptive Messaging Firewall secures SMS, MMS, and RCS (Rich Communication Services) traffic, while protecting operator's revenues.

Security: Transforming security from a cost into a driver of sustainable business growth. Enea's technologies turn security into a competitive advantage by protecting people, critical infrastructure, and digital assets from cyber threats. The company's Qosmos DPI engine and Threat Intelligence deliver real-time insights, detecting and preventing advanced threats to secure global network resilience.

The market acceleration efforts are centered on unlocking further potential in Latin America, and Asia Pacific with existing offerings. While already serving a sizable customer base in these two regions, evolving technology needs new opportunities to broaden adoption of the company's full portfolio. This will be complemented by deepening the company's North American engagements, accelerating investments and growth initiatives in the region to capture untapped potential.

The vertical expansion will focus on governments, critical infrastructure providers, and national security agencies, where geopolitical development is driving increased investments in protection and resilience. Enea Qosmos DPI, together with the company's Traffic Management solution, are well positioned to support governments and institutions in strengthening their security posture. Enea will invest in accelerating engagements to capture this growing market - responding to a rapidly changing geopolitical environment with heightened protection requirements.

"Enea is well positioned to grow with our relevant portfolio both with existing and new customers. On top of that we will expand into verticals where we are able to offer well purposed solutions to increase the security posture of nations and organizations. Enea is stronger than ever, and I look forward to focus on the accelerated growth agenda.", says Enea President and CEO, Teemu Salmi.

The investments needed to accomplish the strategy will partially be offset by ensuring increased operational efficiency and capturing synergies from previously made acquisitions. Most of these synergies will be realized during 2026.

Presentation

Enea is pleased to invite investors, analysts, and media to a presentation of the updated Enea strategy. The presentation will be conducted in English by:

Teemu Salmi, President and Chief Executive Officer

Ulf Stigberg, Chief Financial Officer

Osvaldo Aldao, Chief Technology, Product & Marketing Officer

The presentation can be attended through a webcast or teleconference (see details below) and will be concluded with a questions and answer session.

Details

Date: November 6, 2025

Time: 3.00 p.m. CET

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you can submit questions in writing.

https://enea.events.inderes.com/investor-update-november-2025

If you wish to participate via telephone conference, please register by means of the link below. After registration you will be provided with a phone number and conference ID to access the conference. Via the telephone conference you can ask questions verbally.

https://events.inderes.com/enea/investor-update-november-2025/dial-in

About Enea

Enea is a global specialist in advanced telecom and cybersecurity software, with a vision to make the world's communications safer and more efficient. Dedicated to innovation and security, our solutions connect, optimize, and protect communications between people, companies, and connected things worldwide. We serve 160+ communication service providers across 100+ countries, with more than 3 billion people relying on Enea technologies every day. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Enea is publicly listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. To learn more, visit enea.com.

Enea is required to make the information in this press release public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:00 a.m. on November 4, 2025.