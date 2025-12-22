Anzeige
Montag, 22.12.2025
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
WKN: A2DRX6 | ISIN: SE0009697220 | Ticker-Symbol: EED5
Frankfurt
22.12.25 | 08:07
6,190 Euro
+0,98 % +0,060
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 13:00 Uhr
Enea AB: Enea Signs EUR 1.3 Million Agreement with Government Customer in Asia

The Homeland Security Department of a country in Asia has awarded Enea a contract worth EUR 1.3 million of which EUR 0.9 million will be recognized as revenue in Q4 2025.

In the current geopolitical situation with an increasing threat of cybersecurity attacks, the government customer turned to Enea for a solution providing visibility of domestic and international data traffic.

"We are proud of this agreement that confirms our position as world-leader in real-time traffic analysis," says Jean-Pierre Coury, Head of Enea's Embedded Security Business Group. "It also validates our strategy to focus more on government customers and further develop parts of our product portfolio for this customer segment."

"One of the strategic pillars of our updated strategy is to grow in the governmental sector, and this agreement is a true testimony that we are very relevant in that sector," says Teemu Salmi, President and CEO at Enea.

The scope of the contract covers the Enea Qosmos Probe solution. It provides detailed information about data traffic in real-time and with high capacity, which will improve the threat detection system used by the government customer. The solution is based on the Enea Qosmos ixEngine product, a market-leading deep packet inspection engine with innovative software for processing and analysis of data packets.

Contacts

Teemu Salmi, President and CEO
E-mail: teemu.salmi@enea.com

Jean-Pierre Coury, Head of Enea's Embedded Security Business Group
E-mail: jean-pierre.coury@enea.com

About Enea

Enea is a global specialist in advanced telecom and cybersecurity software, with a vision to make the world's communications safer and more efficient. Dedicated to innovation and security, our solutions connect, optimize, and protect communications between people, companies, and connected things worldwide. We serve 170+ communication service providers across 100+ countries, with more than 3 billion people relying on Enea technologies every day. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Enea is publicly listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. To learn more, visit enea.com.

Enea is required to make the information in this press release public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 1:00 p.m. on December 22, 2025.

