Freitag, 02.01.2026
WKN: A2DRX6 | ISIN: SE0009697220 | Ticker-Symbol: EED5
02.01.26 | 09:11
02.01.2026 08:30 Uhr
Enea AB: Enea Signs USD 3.7 Million Telecom and Embedded Security Agreement with Government in Northern Africa

Enea has been awarded a USD 3.7 million contract and will deliver Traffic Management and Traffic Intelligence solutions to a government customer in Northern Africa.

The contract includes software licenses for USD 2.4 million, which will be recognized as revenue in Q4 2025. Other revenue, including fees for technical support and maintenance services, will be recognized throughout a four-year period.

"The current geopolitical situation demands nations and governments to be on top of their nation's security posture. With Enea's advanced traffic management solution combined with Traffic Intelligence products, we help our customers in the government sector to combine security with scalability and enable them to get network transparency", says Teemu Salmi, President and CEO at Enea. "Once again we are showing the relevance and importance of Enea's solutions in the government sector."

The solution leverages the Enea Integra Traffic Management platform, featuring the Enea Traffic Classifier product that can accurately categorize, report, and manage encrypted traffic. This makes it possible for regulators to enforce compliance with legal requirements and also take action against illegal traffic. The solution also includes the Enea Virtual Load Balancer that delivers efficient scaling and seamlessly handles massive traffic volumes without any risk of service disruption.

The scope additionally covers the Enea Qosmos IxEngine solution. It provides detailed information about data traffic in real-time and with high capacity, which will improve the threat detection system used by the government customer. The solution is based on the Enea Qosmos ixEngine product, a market-leading deep packet inspection engine with innovative software for processing and analysis of data packets.

Contact

Teemu Salmi, President and CEO
E-mail: teemu.salmi@enea.com

About Enea

Enea is a global specialist in advanced telecom and cybersecurity software, with a vision to make the world's communications safer and more efficient. Dedicated to innovation and security, our solutions connect, optimize, and protect communications between people, companies, and connected things worldwide. We serve 170+ communication service providers across 100+ countries, with more than 3 billion people relying on Enea technologies every day. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Enea is publicly listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. To learn more, visit enea.com.

