Enea AB: Enea Appoints Mathias Johansson as Chief Commercial Officer

Mathias Johansson joins Enea as Chief Commercial Officer. He will focus on developing Enea's customer relationships, and accelerating profitable growth in accordance with company strategy. Mathias has 28 years of industry experience, working in senior sales and business development roles at Ericsson and Mavenir, and has worked with telecom operators, CPaaS providers and cybersecurity vendors throughout his whole career.

"Enea has a strong offering, a trusted brand and global reach. Mathias brings extensive commercial experience and leadership, and I'm confident he will help further strengthen our customer relationships and drive profitable growth," says Teemu Salmi, President and CEO.

The appointment reflects Enea's continued investment in strengthening its Executive Leadership Team and focusing on market acceleration, vertical expansion, and offering evolution, all in line with the company's strategy that was launched in November 2025.

Contact

Teemu Salmi, President and CEO

E-mail: teemu.salmi@enea.com

About Enea

Enea is a global specialist in advanced telecom and cybersecurity software, with a vision to make the world's communications safer and more efficient. Dedicated to innovation and security, our solutions connect, optimize, and protect communications between people, companies, and connected things worldwide. We serve 170+ communication service providers across 100+ countries, with more than 3 billion people relying on Enea technologies every day. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Enea is publicly listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. To learn more, visit enea.com.