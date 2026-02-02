Enea AB: Enea and Digis Squared Secure Major Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Project with Tier-1 Mobile Network Operator

The combined capabilities of Enea Deep Packet Inspection Software and Digis Squared System Integration and Consulting experience deliver the winning customer combination for network traffic insights, policy control and optimal network access at scale.

Digis Squared and Enea are thrilled to share a major milestone in our ongoing global partnership. The combination of Enea's traffic management software, deep packet inspection capabilities and Digis Squared expert systems integration and delivery, proved to be the winning combination for a large Tier-1 mobile network provider in the Middle East and Northern Africa.

Through this collaboration and powered by Enea Integra Traffic Management, the telecom operator will gain:

Advanced, network traffic intelligence for data traffic monetization.

Robust policy control mechanisms for regulatory compliance.

Optimization of network utilization and performance, at scale.

"With Enea's Traffic Management software and Digis Squared's integration expertise, we deliver superior network visibility and control," says Osvaldo Aldao, Chief Product, Technology and Marketing Officer at Enea. "We are pleased to equip our customers with the technology needed to optimize and monetize their networks and end-user services."

"We are proud of this strategic achievement, which marks another solid step forward for our partnership both regionally and globally," says Ahmed AboulGheit, Egypt Managing Director and Group Chief Procurement Officer at Digis Squared. "As we look toward 2026, we are excited about the momentum this creates and the future opportunities our strategic partnership will unlock."

For additional details, please visit:

Claire Murphy

Digis Squared is a global Managed Services, System Integration & Consulting provider. We transform telecom networks, deploy new technologies, and manage vendors for Network Operators, Service Providers and Regulators.

Apply our vendor-agnostic expertise, automated AI-led tools and processes to transform your technical and commercial capabilities. We work with agility, deep experience, and our in-house cognitive tools to optimise and manage multi-vendor networks across all technologies.

Digis Squared - Enabling smarter networks.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DigisSquared, and discover more at Digis2.com