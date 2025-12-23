Enea AB: European Tier-1 Operator Awards Enea Contract Worth up to EUR 4.9 Million

Enea today received the first order as part of a new seven-year agreement with a European Tier-1 operator. The scope of the agreement is a cloud-native access control solution, and the maximum value is EUR 4.9 million.

The initial order amounts to EUR 2.1 million and covers software licenses, professional services, and technical support. Approximately EUR 0.9 million of this revenue is expected to be recognized as net sales in Q4, 2025, and orders for the other parts of the agreement are expected throughout the seven-year period.

"This important deal takes our long-term successful partnership with this Tier-1 service provider to a new level," says Teemu Salmi, President and CEO of Enea. "We are proud to continue innovating and developing new business together with this important Tier-1 service provider."

The Enea access control solution will contribute to the modernization of the operator's network and support migration towards a cloud-native infrastructure. It will also automate and facilitate testing as well as roll out of new services.

