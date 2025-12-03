Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Enea AB: Limited Data Leakage Contained of Non-Production Data
WKN: A2DRX6 | ISIN: SE0009697220 | Ticker-Symbol: EED5
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.12.2025 15:00 Uhr
Enea AB: Limited Data Leakage Contained of Non-Production Data

Enea has successfully stopped and contained a limited data breach linked to a third-party software.

The incident involved non-production test data from a single product, and no operational systems were affected. Fewer than 20 out of Enea's more than 200 customers had any data related to them included in the incident, and all affected customers have been notified. Relevant authorities have been, or are in the process of being, informed.
The breach has no impact on the security of Enea's products, which continue to meet top-tier industry security standards.

For more information please contact:
Teemu Salmi, CEO
E-mail: teemu.salmi@enea.com

About Enea

Enea is a global specialist in advanced telecom and cybersecurity software, with a vision to make the world's communications safer and more efficient. Dedicated to innovation and security, our solutions connect, optimize, and protect communications between people, companies, and connected things worldwide. We serve 200+ communication service providers across 100+ countries, with more than 3 billion people relying on Enea technologies every day. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Enea is publicly listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. To learn more, visit enea.com.

