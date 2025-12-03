Enea AB: Limited Data Leakage Contained of Non-Production Data

Enea has successfully stopped and contained a limited data breach linked to a third-party software.

The incident involved non-production test data from a single product, and no operational systems were affected. Fewer than 20 out of Enea's more than 200 customers had any data related to them included in the incident, and all affected customers have been notified. Relevant authorities have been, or are in the process of being, informed.

The breach has no impact on the security of Enea's products, which continue to meet top-tier industry security standards.

