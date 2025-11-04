SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX Technology Holding AB Interim Report Q3 - 2025

SaltX Technology is a Swedish Greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technology that benefits customers, the climate, and society. Today, the company issued its Interim Report Q3-2025.





"Our success is built on strong technological leadership and deep industrial integration, both with our technology partners and our end customers. This affirms that our strategy is solid and that we are well-positioned to take the next step in the company's commercialization."



- Lina Jorheden, CEO SaltX

Presentation of the Interim Report

The report is presented in a video interview where SaltX CEO Lina Jorheden talks about the past quarter, answers questions from shareholders, and describes the plans going forward. Feel free to continue sending questions via email: investors@saltxtechnology.com

CEO interview, Interim Report Q3-2025 with Lina Jorheden - https://youtu.be/HHhBbGjxfdI



FINANCIAL EVENTS

The third quarter

Net sales amounted to MSEK 2.9 (0.1)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled MSEK -15.9 (-20.9)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -20.7 (-11.2)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.08 (-0.12)

Year-to-date January - September

Net sales amounted to MSEK 24.3 (21.4)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled MSEK -40.6 (-38.2)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -29.4 (-50.7)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.23 (-0.23)



SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

The third quarter

SaltX received MSEK 12 order from U.S. Direct Air Capture company

SaltX partner SMA Mineral invests in the world's first electric and zero-emission quicklime plant in Norway

Year-to-date January - September

Lina Jorheden appointed CEO of SaltX Technology

SaltX achieved significant breakthrough at its plant for electrified, emission-free quicklime production

SaltX and thyssenkrupp Polysius signed a Letter of Intent to design and engineer fully electrified production facilities

SaltX deepened collaboration with SMA Mineral - signed license agreement worth MSEK 20.0

World-Unique steel production using electrically produced quicklime conducted at Björneborg Steel

SaltX entered strategic partnership with Holcim to develop fully electrified cement technology, secured investment of MSEK 48.9 and resolved on a set-off issue of MSEK 21.5

After the end of the period

SaltX appointed new CFO and acting COO in ongoing commercialization phase



Download the full report here:

https://www.saltxtechnology.com/investor/news/financial-reports/





Stockholm, November 4, 2025

Board of Directors & CEO



For more information, please contact:

Lina Jorheden (CEO) +46 708-25 11 83

Rickard Lindgren (CFO) +46 727-19 93 31



About SaltX Technology

SaltX is a Swedish Greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technology that will benefit customers, the climate, and society. The company operates within the electrification of emission-intensive industries such as the lime and cement industries. SaltX Technology's share is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.saltxtechnology.com.





Stockholm, 2025-11-04