Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz explodiert um 20% nach Mega-Deal mit NASDAQ-Werberiesen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HNKY | ISIN: EE3100004466 | Ticker-Symbol: T5N
Frankfurt
04.11.25 | 08:07
0,587 Euro
+2,44 % +0,014
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5990,61810:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2025 08:06 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for October 2025

In October 2025, AS Tallink Grupp transported 467,279 passengers, which is a 2.5% decrease compared to October 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.2% to 21,855 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.6% to 58,006 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for October 2025 were the following:

October 2025October 2024Change
Passengers467,279479,232-2.5%
Finland - Sweden137,011135,1191.4%
Estonia - Finland286,552299,440-4.3%
Estonia - Sweden43,71644,673-2.1%
Cargo Units21,85524,346-10.2%
Finland - Sweden2,6983,267-17.4%
Estonia - Finland15,87917,515-9.3%
Estonia - Sweden3,2783,564-8.0%
Passenger Vehicles58,00659,530-2.6%
Finland - Sweden4,1053,9144.9%
Estonia - Finland51,85653,863-3.7%
Estonia - Sweden2,0451,75316.7%

FINLAND - SWEDEN
The October Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.

ESTONIA - FINLAND
The October Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. The shuttle vessel Megastar did not operate for 2 days in October due to scheduled maintenance works.

ESTONIA - SWEDEN
The October Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Queen) and the Paldiski-Kapellskär (the passenger vessel Superfast IX) routes. A year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels - Sailor and Regal Star.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Phone: +372 56157170


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.