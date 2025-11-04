

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $108 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $18 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $448 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $20.372 billion from $19.937 billion last year.



Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $108 Mln. vs. $18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $20.372 Bln vs. $19.937 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.25 - $3.50



