

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) released earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $35.4 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $415.0 million, or $5.32 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $207 million or $2.76 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $1.524 billion from $1.484 billion last year.



Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $35.4 Mln. vs. $415.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $5.32 last year. -Revenue: $1.524 Bln vs. $1.484 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News