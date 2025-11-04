Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company"), has entered into a commercial agreement with Science & Humans ("S&H"), a Canadian hormonal health company and a recipient of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 recognition in 2025, to deploy quantum-AI powered clinician solutions for S&H. Under the agreement, SuperQ will architect and deliver AI clinicians enhanced by quantum computing based optimization for S&H to integrate into its real-world healthcare workflows.

Addressing Challenges of Increased Clinical Demands

S&H is an Ontario-based provider of hormonal healthcare including menopause, thyroid conditions, sexual health and more. It has been experiencing significant user growth and is one of the Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 companies this year. S&H requires autonomous systems such as diagnostic and treatment AI to keep up with the increased demand. High accuracy and speed are key considerations for this sensitive life sciences use case. S&H's scientific and clinical teams are providing the domain expertise and knowledge base for these systems.

SuperQ is building these systems for S&H through its professional services and Super platform, which enables development of quantum-AI products. Super implements interoperability across quantum hardware types (annealing, gate-based, hybrid classical/quantum) and integrates high-performance classical compute, AI-driven orchestration and quantum processing. This "gateway" approach enables enterprises and healthcare institutions to leverage emerging quantum architectures along with GPU-based AI pipelines without being locked into a single hardware ecosystem.

Aftab Pashaw, CEO of S&H, commented: "We are excited to be the first to explore frontier AI and quantum technologies in clinical diagnosis and treatment. SuperQ is playing a key role in the development, integration and enhancement of our clinical AI systems. Together, we have already reached the MVP stage and aim to reach full production in the coming months."

Strategic Implications in the Backdrop of NVIDIA Announcements

The recent unveiling of NVIDIA's NVQLink interconnect at NVIDIA GTC DC marks a pivotal shift in how quantum and classical compute infrastructure will collaborate, a shift that directly amplifies the strategic value of SuperQ's Super platform. NVIDIA is now doing at the hardware level what SuperQ has been doing at the software level - interlacing classical and quantum computing to create real-world value.

The "Quantum, AI and High-performance Computing: intersection Opportunities" meetup organized by Dr. Khan at the NVIDIA GTC explored this coupling in detail. The participants agreed that we have entered a hybrid classical-quantum reality. NVIDIA's hardware announcements reinforce SuperQ's vision of driving commercial value from hybrid compute. Super gateway platform is purpose-built to orchestrate classical compute, AI pipelines and multiple quantum hardware types (annealing, gate-based, hybrid), especially in sensitive industries like healthcare where reliability, interpretability and speed are non-negotiable.

"Commercial use cases for the Super platform and related professional services are growing by the day," said Dr. Muhammad Khan, CEO & Board Chair of SuperQ. "The Science & Humans project signals that quantum-AI is now ready to transform clinician workflows, where the margin for error is minimal and the stakes are highest."

Project Highlights

SuperQ will architect and deliver quantum-AI clinician systems in domains where accuracy, interpretability and reliability are paramount - including patient triage, autonomous monitoring, treatment optimisation and decision-support in sensitive care environments.

The initial roadmap entails a phased-deployment approach:

Triaging patients and enhancing diagnostic decision-support. Streamlining prescription workflows. Extending into chronic disease management, real-time patient monitoring and broader healthcare-system logistics.

Science & Humans brings recognised clinical and scientific domain strength to the collaboration. Notably, Science & Humans was ranked No. 32 on Deloitte Canada's 2025 Technology Fast 50 list, reflecting 970% growth over the prior three years.

This agreement complements SuperQ's recent hardware-and-software roadmap expansion, including the launch of its Super hybrid quantum-classical platform and the initiation of quantum-hardware development - positioning SuperQ as one of the few, if not the first, bridging quantum-AI architecture with commercial-healthcare solutions.

