

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $255.1 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $91.7 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $128.3 million or $0.87 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to $1.351 billion from $1.345 billion last year.



Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $255.1 Mln. vs. $91.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.73 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $1.351 Bln vs. $1.345 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.25 to $3.35 Full year revenue guidance: $5,275 to $5,325 Mln



