

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) said it now expects 2025 adjusted EPS of at least $12.65. In August, the company anticipated adjusted EPS of at least $11.75. Total revenues are now projected to be at least $6.475 billion. In August, the company projected total revenues of $6.455 billion. The company's medium term guidance remains unchanged.



For the third quarter, the company's earnings totaled $35.4 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $415.0 million, or $5.32 per share, last year. Excluding items, Gartner reported adjusted earnings of $207 million or $2.76 per share for the period. Revenue rose 2.7% to $1.524 billion from $1.484 billion last year.



Shares of Gartner are up 1% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



