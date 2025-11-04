MSA Safety's Newest Portable Detection Solution Makes European Debut at A+A Trade Fair & Congress

New Pumped Multigas Detector and Connected Solutions Highlight This Year's Event

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the needs of workers and helping ensure they have the right equipment for their jobsite is what drives innovation at MSA Safety, Inc., (NYSE: MSA). This week, the global safety equipment leader's newest detection solution, the ALTAIR io 6 Multigas Detector, makes its European debut during the 2025 A+A International Trade Fair & Congress (A+A), in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The ALTAIR io 6 Multigas Detector will soon be the newest addition to the MSA Connected Work Platform. This six-gas detector is ideal for confined space monitoring and sampling applications, and it will be MSA's first cellular-connected gas detector featuring an integrated pump. Additionally, it features MSA's XCell® sensors; has a large, highly visible screen; a removable, rechargeable external battery; and is small enough for handheld use or to wear.

The ALTAIR io 6 Multigas Detector will join the ALTAIR io 4 Gas Detection Wearable on the MSA Connected Work Platform. While the ALTAIR io 4 is primarily used as a personal, continuous monitoring device, the ALTAIR io 6 is designed for sampling spaces on job sites or before confined space entry, with both devices used across the construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, and utilities markets.

Sharing similar technologies, both detectors have the same user interface and use MSA Grid software. This makes it easy for safety managers to integrate both devices and connect them into their fleet of gas monitors, which can create a powerful Connected Work experience to enhance safety management on worksites. MSA Grid provides information about device location and alerts in real-time, while also providing immediate access to data from a single device or fleet of devices. The ALTAIR io 6 will be available for order in early 2026.

"Our focus is on helping to keep workers safe by developing innovative safety solutions so our customers can enhance protection, compliance, and efficiency," said Dave Howells, President of MSA International. "By featuring our Connected Work Platform and broad range of industrial safety solutions, we'll give A+A attendees a hands-on experience to learn more about how MSA is using technology and data to help make it easier for workers to have the best solution for their job."

A+A attendees will also be able to talk with MSA product experts in areas including fall protection, head protection, respiratory protection, and detection monitoring solutions. Products featured this year include the:

V-SERIES ® Harnesses: Designed for comfort, increased flexibility, and adjustability, the harnesses more easily contour to the body to help workers focus on the work at hand;





Designed for comfort, increased flexibility, and adjustability, the harnesses more easily contour to the body to help workers focus on the work at hand; MSA Latchways ® Lifeline Systems: Unique safety systems offering maximum mobility and to help keep workers safe on roof tops or while working indoors;





Unique safety systems offering maximum mobility and to help keep workers safe on roof tops or while working indoors; V-Gard ® Safety Helmets and Protective Caps: Customizable solutions that are listed in the CIOB PPEthatfits Directory of Inclusive PPE for workers;





Customizable solutions that are listed in the CIOB PPEthatfits Directory of Inclusive PPE for workers; MSA M1 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA): Designed for industrial, confined space, and fire service applications, the M1 SCBA is adaptable to various environments, uses one face piece, and offers innovative adjustments for user mobility;





Designed for industrial, confined space, and fire service applications, the M1 SCBA is adaptable to various environments, uses one face piece, and offers innovative adjustments for user mobility; FL500-H2 UV/IR Flame Detector for Hydrogen: Helps to protect facilities from fire and provides for faster response time to alarms with enhanced, reliable protection; and the





Helps to protect facilities from fire and provides for faster response time to alarms with enhanced, reliable protection; and the ULTIMA X5000® Gas Monitor: With dual sensing technology and Bluetooth wireless connectivity for remote monitoring, this device is ideal for gas detection for oxygen, toxic and combustible gases

To learn more about these featured products and MSA Safety's service offerings, visit the MSA Safety team in Hall 1, Stand C42. Keep up-to-date with the latest A+A Expo happenings by visiting MSA Safety's A+A page or following MSA's social media platforms.

