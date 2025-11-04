Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to report new assays from its 2025 drilling of the P-Zone within the Scottie Gold Mine Project. The road-accessible Scottie Gold Mine Project, which includes the 100%-owned past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone, is located 35 kilometres north of Stewart, BC, and is the subject of a newly released Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") (see news releases dated October 28, 2025).

"The first holes back from our 2025 Scottie Gold Mine drill program are very encouraging," stated Brad Rourke, CEO of the Company. The P-Zone intercept in hole SR25-378 highlights the strength of the system and the opportunity to add ounces to the existing resource. With our PEA now released, we are focused on continuing to demonstrate the growth potential of the deposit and the value that additional ounces bring to an already compelling economic project."

Highlights:

Scottie Gold Mine drillhole SR25-378 intersected 8.28 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 22.35 metres (m), including 20.2 g/t gold over 7.55 m on the P-Zone (Table 1, Figures 1,2,4).

Scottie Gold Mine drillhole SR25-383 intersected 7.76 g/t gold over 3.0 m at the O-Zone (Table 1, Figures 1,2,4).

Scottie Gold Mine drillhole SR25-385 intersected 4.08 g/t gold over 6.00 m and 8.99 g/t Au over 3.00 at the O-Zone (Table 1, Figures 1,2).

Table 1: Highlight results from new drill assays (uncut) from the Scottie Gold Mine.

Drill Hole

From

(m) To

(m) Width*

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Sub Zone SR25-378

8.10 9.35 1.25 1.41 0.00 P-Zone

18.15 19.15 1.00 1.05 12.0 P-Zone

68.95 91.30 22.35 8.28 4.92 P-Zone including 68.95 75.75 6.80 3.79 5.10 P-Zone and including 79.55 87.10 7.55 20.2 9.98 P-Zone including 79.55 80.70 1.15 58.0 27.0 P-Zone

96.40 97.60 1.20 1.91 3.00 P-Zone SR25-383

48.00 51.00 3.00 7.76 3.00 O-Zone

71.50 72.50 1.00 2.40 9.00 O-Zone

104.00 108.00 4.00 3.97 2.50 O-Zone

115.00 118.00 3.00 2.31 2.67 O-Zone SR25-385

44.90 50.90 6.00 4.08 5.67 O-Zone

62.25 64.25 2.00 2.66 24.0 O-Zone

99.00 102.00 3.00 8.99 7.67 O-Zone SR25-386

83.40 89.45 6.05 2.73 0.00 O-Zone including 83.40 85.00 1.60 7.13 0.00 O-Zone SR25-388

52.15 53.15 1.00 1.88 5.00 O-Zone

59.00 60.00 1.00 7.30 34.0 O-Zone

75.00 78.00 3.00 2.79 5.00 O-Zone

83.00 84.00 1.00 5.24 13.0 O-Zone *True width of the intervals has not yet been established by drilling





Figure 1: Overview plan view map of the Scottie Gold Mine, illustrating the locations of the reported drill results, cross-section (Figure 2), and the distribution of the modelled sulphide-rich zones.

Figure 2: Cross-section displaying Scottie Gold Mine intercepts from drill holes SR25-378, -383, -385, -386.

The 2025 drilling on Scottie Gold Mine targets was primarily focused on expanding the resource and increasing geological confidence in the known zones in order to convert from inferred to indicated classification. Additional follow up drilling was done on the Wolf Zone (discovered in 2024, see NR dated December 12, 2024), results to be released as the become available. The Scottie Gold Mine targets are open in multiple directions and are key to expanding the project's overall resource.

About the Scottie Gold Mine Project

Exploration of the Scottie Gold Mine Project over the past six years has produced exceptional drill results through the discovery of high-grade gold in four new zones (Blueberry Contact Zone, Domino, D-Zone, P-Zone) and the expansion of previously drill confirmed targets (Scottie Gold Mine, C-Zone, Bend Vein, Stockwork). There is a clear spatial relation between the outcropping and drill-confirmed high-grade gold targets and the contact with the Jurassic aged, Texas Creek Plutonic suite intrusion. Geological work in the area has established strong connections between the various deposits. The chemical, mineralogical, structural, and age relationships of the deposits and host rocks support a genetic model whereby all deposits are linked to the same mineralizing event.

The Blueberry Contact Zone is located just 2 kilometres northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine (SGM) located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new N-S oriented zone adjacent to the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received from 2020 - 2024, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that the N-S mineralized trend is a first order structure that hosts an array of SW-trending, sub-parallel, sulphide-rich veins that obliquely crosscut it which host high-grade gold. As of the end of 2024, the extent of the N-S zone, defined by the contact between andesite and siltstone units of the Hazelton Formation and the presence of the cross-cutting sulfide-rich structures, has a drilled strike length of >1,550 metres and has been tested to >525 metres depth. The Blueberry Contact Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 kilometres north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Mine. Newmont's Brucejack Mine is located 25 kilometres to the north.

The Company has recently completed a PEA which evaluates a low-capital DSO operation to deliver a gold-rich gravel product to Asian copper/precious metals smelters. At a gold price of US$2600/oz the project estimates an after-tax NPV(5%) of $215.8 M CAD with an IRR of 60.3%. By design, the operation will eliminate the need for a gold processing plant and tailings facility, thereby significantly reducing the capital required and resulting in a minimal environmental footprint, resulting in an initial capital cost of $128.6 M CAD. The project envisages a shallow open pit on the Blueberry Zone to start, followed by underground production from both Blueberry and the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. The PEA also evaluates a toll milling scenario through the nearby Premier Mill, which results in an after-tax NPV(5%) $380.1 M CAD and an IRR 89.9%.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2025 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t gold). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Dr. Thomas Mumford, P.Geo., non-independent and President of the Company, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie Resources holds 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia Project, host to the past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria, Sulu, and Tide North properties. In total, Scottie controls approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Scottie's current resource estimate on the Scottie Gold Mine Project includes a total of 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 g/t (Inferred category), highlighting the potential for a significant near-surface, high-grade deposit. The Company's strategy is to continue expanding this resource and to define additional mineralization around past-producing mines through systematic drilling and surface exploration.

The Company has recently completed a PEA for the Scottie Gold Mine. The PEA outlines a robust Direct-Ship Ore (DSO) development scenario with strong economics and significant upside through a potential toll-milling option utilizing excess capacity at the nearby Premier mill. The base case DSO project delivers an after-tax NPV(5%) of $215.8-$668.3 million at gold prices of US$2,600-$4,200/oz, respectively. Under the toll-milling scenario, project economics improve substantially, with an after-tax NPV(5%) of $380.1-$831.7 million (no agreement currently in place). The PEA estimates initial capital costs of $128.6 million, average annual production of ~65,400 oz gold over seven years, and a payback period of 1.7 years for the after-tax DSO case-reduced to just 0.9 years under the toll-milling opportunity at US$2,600/oz. The NI 43-101 Technical Report on the PEA is expected to be filed within 45 days.

