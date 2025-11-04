Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz explodiert um 20% nach Mega-Deal mit NASDAQ-Werberiesen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DN2N | ISIN: SE0009663826 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MA
Tradegate
03.11.25 | 16:36
11,620 Euro
+0,43 % +0,050
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMBEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMBEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,38011,41014:50
11,38011,41014:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2025 12:40 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ambea AB: Report from Extraordinary General Meeting of Ambea on 4 November 2025

Today's Extraordinary General Meeting of Ambea AB (publ) passed the following principal resolutions.

The Extraordinary General Meeting established that due to advance votes received, the board of directors' proposal to adopt a long-term incentive program to senior executives and key employees consisting of warrants, with Ambea subsidizing the participants acquisition of warrants, had not obtained the required majority and the proposal was therefore not brought up for resolution.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors, to adopt a new long-term incentive program to senior executives and key employees consisting of warrants, without Ambea subsidizing the participants' acquisition of warrants. As part of the adoption of the incentive program, it was also resolved to issue a maximum of 540,000 warrants to a subsidiary for subsequent transfer to the participants in the incentive program.

Additional information from the Extraordinary General Meeting

Complete proposal regarding the resolution by the Extraordinary General Meeting in accordance with the above is available at www.ambea.se. Minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting will be made available at www.ambea.se no later than two weeks after the Extraordinary General Meeting.

For more information, contact:

Susanne Vogt, Head of IR, Reporting & Group Business Control
E-mail: ir@ambea.se

Ambea Media Contact
Telephone: +46 (0)10 33 00 501
E-mail: press@ambea.se

Ambea is Scandinavia's leading competence-based care company. Ambea has over 38,000 employees who are creating a good life for more than 16,000 care receivers in our 1,000 units across the Nordics. We aim to be the quality leader in all that we do and our vision is to make the world a better place, one person at a time. Ambeas head office is located in Solna, Sweden. Ambea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.