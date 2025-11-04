Leidos Holdings, Inc.: Leidos Posts Strong Third Quarter Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance

Record Revenues of $4.5 billion, up 7% year-over-year, including 6% organically

Net income of $369 million or $2.82 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $616 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) of 13.8%

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $3.05, up 4% year-over-year

Cash Flows from Operations of $711 million; Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow of $680 million

RESTON, Va., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, highlighted by robust earnings and revenue growth.

"Leidos continues to deliver exceptional results through the strength of our portfolio of mission-critical work as well as the innovation, agility, and discipline of our talented workforce," said Leidos Chief Executive Officer Tom Bell. "Despite the government shutdown, we are raising our 2025 earnings and margin guidance and holding firm on our 2025 revenue and cash guidance. Moreover, we are optimistic about our future given our alignment with the priorities of the administration and confidence that our customers will move out aggressively in search of smarter and more efficient outcomes for the nation."

SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS





Three Months Ended (in millions, except margin and per share data)

October 3, 2025

September 27, 2024 Revenues

$ 4,469

$ 4,190 Net income

$ 369

$ 362 Net income margin

8.3 %

8.6 % Diluted earnings per share (EPS)

$ 2.82

$ 2.68 Non-GAAP Measures*:







Adjusted EBITDA

$ 616

$ 596 Adjusted EBITDA margin

13.8 %

14.2 % Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$ 3.05

$ 2.93









* Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide another representation of Leidos' results of operations and financial condition, including its ability to comply with financial covenants. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for more information and a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures.

Revenues for the quarter were $4.47 billion, up 7% compared to the third quarter of 2024. Revenues grew year-over-year due to increased customer demand, especially for innovative products and solutions for national security and defense missions.

For the third quarter, net income was $369 million, or $2.82 per diluted share. Net income and diluted EPS were up 2% and 5% year-over-year, respectively. Net income margin of 8.3% decreased from 8.6% in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $616 million for the third quarter, up 3% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.8% decreased from 14.2% in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $399 million for the third quarter, up 1% year-over-year, and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter was $3.05, up 4% year-over-year. Profitability remained high despite a $24 million increase to legal reserves through prudent cost management and excellent award and incentive fee performance.

CASH FLOW SUMMARY

In the third quarter, Leidos generated $711 million of net cash provided by operating activities and used $36 million and $595 million in investing and financing activities, respectively. Net cash provided by operating activities was driven by strong EBITDA and collections performance. Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) for the quarter was 60.

Investing activities consisted primarily of $31 million in property, equipment and software payments, which resulted in quarterly free cash flow of $680 million. Financing activities were driven by term loan principal payments of $450 million and return to shareholders of $153 million, including $102 million in share repurchases and $51 million as part of a regular quarterly cash dividend program. As of October 3, 2025, Leidos had $974 million in cash and cash equivalents and $4.7 billion of debt.

On October 31, 2025, the Leidos Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.43 per share, which represents an increase of 7.5% over the prior quarter's dividend amount. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2025.

NEW BUSINESS AWARDS

Net bookings totaled $5.9 billion in the quarter, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3. As a result, backlog at the end of the quarter was $47.7 billion, of which $9.1 billion was funded. Total backlog was up 5% year-over-year, and funded backlog was up 27% sequentially. Included in the quarterly bookings were several notable awards:

Classified Mission Support. Leidos was awarded a $2.2 billion, seven-year contract in the intelligence community. This take-away award demonstrates Leidos' capability and commitment in supporting the most critical missions to protect the nation.

Leidos was awarded a $2.2 billion, seven-year contract in the intelligence community. This take-away award demonstrates Leidos' capability and commitment in supporting the most critical missions to protect the nation. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Human Health and Performance Contract. Leidos received a $760 million single award indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) subcontract to provide critical astronaut health and performance services and research support to enable NASA to prepare for the next era of human space exploration. This work supports NASA's advancement of space exploration for low-Earth-orbit and Artemis missions, ensuring astronauts advance further, for longer durations, and return home safely.

Leidos received a $760 million single award indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) subcontract to provide critical astronaut health and performance services and research support to enable NASA to prepare for the next era of human space exploration. This work supports NASA's advancement of space exploration for low-Earth-orbit and Artemis missions, ensuring astronauts advance further, for longer durations, and return home safely. Classified Mission Software & IT Support. Leidos secured a $540 million, seven-year contract to continue to enhance and maintain mission-critical, AI-enabled software for Counter Terrorism efforts.

Leidos secured a $540 million, seven-year contract to continue to enhance and maintain mission-critical, AI-enabled software for Counter Terrorism efforts. Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Naval Array Technical Support Center (NATSC) Services. The NUWC awarded Leidos a five-year contract with a ceiling value of $188 million to continue to provide engineering, maintenance, logistics, and quality assurance support for undersea warfare towed array systems. Under the new contract, Leidos will strengthen NATSC operations by implementing new training best practices and actively managing the supply chain to detect counterfeit components and secure alternative suppliers for obsolete parts.

NUWC awarded Leidos a five-year contract with a ceiling value of $188 million to continue to provide engineering, maintenance, logistics, and quality assurance support for undersea warfare towed array systems. Under the new contract, Leidos will strengthen NATSC operations by implementing new training best practices and actively managing the supply chain to detect counterfeit components and secure alternative suppliers for obsolete parts. Kazakhstan Air Traffic Management. Building on more than 20 years of support, Leidos will modernize the Republic of Kazakhstan's air traffic control system to accommodate significant expansion in the country's aviation sector. Leidos will upgrade the systems that help air traffic controllers safely manage planes on the ground and in the air. In addition, Leidos will install its SkyLine-X Air Traffic Management system that will provide end-to-end surveillance, improved safety and streamlined operations through a common automation platform with a modular and open architecture. The agreement has a 19-year period of performance and includes work at four control centers and 21 towers across the country.

Building on more than 20 years of support, Leidos will modernize the Republic of Kazakhstan's air traffic control system to accommodate significant expansion in the country's aviation sector. Leidos will upgrade the systems that help air traffic controllers safely manage planes on the ground and in the air. In addition, Leidos will install its SkyLine-X Air Traffic Management system that will provide end-to-end surveillance, improved safety and streamlined operations through a common automation platform with a modular and open architecture. The agreement has a 19-year period of performance and includes work at four control centers and 21 towers across the country. DOD Healthcare Management System Modernization (DHMSM). The Defense Health Agency awarded Leidos a one-year, $370 million contract to continue to provide operational support and maintain performance stability for the enterprise baseline, including the "My Military Health" hybrid care platform. This award strengthens Leidos' position as a trusted partner in delivering advanced digital capabilities and managed health services to the Department of War and the nation's service members.

FORWARD GUIDANCE

Leidos is raising its fiscal year 2025 guidance as follows:



FY25 Guidance Measure Current Prior Revenues (B) $17.00 - $17.25 $17.00 - $17.25 Adjusted EBITDA Margin High 13% Mid 13% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $11.45 - $11.75 $11.15 - $11.45 Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities (B) Approximately $1.65 Approximately $1.65

For information regarding adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP diluted EPS, see the related explanations and reconciliations to GAAP measures included elsewhere in this release.

Leidos does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins or non-GAAP diluted EPS to net income margin or diluted EPS due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Because certain deductions for non-GAAP exclusions used to calculate projected net income margin or diluted EPS may vary significantly based on actual events, Leidos is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income at this time. The amounts of these deductions may be material and, therefore, could result in projected net income margin and diluted EPS being materially less than what may be implied by projected adjusted EBITDA margins and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Leidos management will discuss operations and financial results in an earnings conference call beginning at 8 A.M. eastern time on November 4, 2025. A live audio broadcast of the conference call along with a supplemental presentation will be available to the public through links on the Leidos Investor Relations website (http://ir.leidos.com). An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website until November 4, 2026.

ABOUT LEIDOS

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 47,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "guidance" and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, estimates of our future growth, strategy and financial and operating performance, including future revenues, adjusted EBITDA margins, diluted EPS (including on a non-GAAP basis) and cash flows provided by operating activities, as well as statements about our business contingency plans, government budgets and spending, the U.S. government shutdown, uncertainties in tax due to new tax legislation or other regulatory developments, strategy, planned investments, sustainability goals and our future dividends, share repurchases, capital expenditures, debt repayments, acquisitions, dispositions and cash flow conversion. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate.

Actual performance and results may differ materially from those results anticipated by our guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: developments in the U.S. government defense and non-defense budgets, including budget reductions, sequestration, implementation of spending limits or changes in budgetary priorities, continuation of the U.S. government shutdown and other or future delays in the U.S. government budget process, or the U.S. government's failure to raise the debt ceiling, which increases the possibility of a default by the U.S. government on its debt obligations, related credit-rating downgrades, or an economic recession; uncertainties in tax due to new tax legislation or other regulatory developments; deterioration of economic conditions or weakening in credit or capital markets; uncertainty in the consequences of current and future geopolitical events; inflationary pressures and fluctuations in interest rates; delays in the U.S. government contract procurement process or the award of contracts and delays or loss of contracts as a result of competitor protests; changes in U.S. government procurement rules, regulations and practices; our compliance with various U.S. government and other government procurement rules and regulations; governmental reviews, audits and investigations of our company; our ability to effectively compete and win contracts with the U.S. government and other customers; our ability to respond rapidly to emerging technology trends, including the use of artificial intelligence; our reliance on information technology spending by hospitals/healthcare organizations; our reliance on infrastructure investments by industrial and natural resources organizations; energy efficiency and alternative energy sourcing investments; investments by U.S. government and commercial organizations in environmental impact and remediation projects; the effects of an epidemic, pandemic or similar outbreak may have on our business, financial position, results of operations and/or cash flows; our ability to attract, train and retain skilled employees, including our management team, and to obtain security clearances for our employees; our ability to accurately estimate costs, including cost increases due to inflation, associated with our firm-fixed-price contracts and other contracts; resolution of legal and other disputes with our customers and others or legal or regulatory compliance issues; cybersecurity, data security or other security threats, system failures or other disruptions of our business; our compliance with international, federal, state and local laws and regulations regarding privacy, data security, protection, storage, retention, transfer, disposal and other processing, technology protection and personal information; the damage and disruption to our business resulting from natural disasters and the effects of climate change; our ability to effectively acquire businesses and make investments; our ability to maintain relationships with prime contractors, subcontractors and joint venture partners; our ability to manage performance and other risks related to customer contracts; the failure of our inspection or detection systems to detect threats; the adequacy of our insurance programs, customer indemnifications or other liability protections designed to protect us from significant product or other liability claims, including cybersecurity attacks; our ability to manage risks associated with our international business; our ability to comply with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the U.K. Bribery Act of 2010 and similar worldwide anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws and regulations; our ability to protect our intellectual property and other proprietary rights by third parties of infringement, misappropriation or other violations by us of their intellectual property rights; our ability to prevail in litigation brought by third parties of infringement, misappropriation or other violations by us of their intellectual property rights; our ability to declare or increase future dividends based on our earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors, including compliance with applicable law and our agreements; our ability to grow our commercial health and infrastructure businesses, which could be negatively affected by budgetary constraints faced by hospitals and by developers of energy and infrastructure projects; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses; and our ability to execute our business plan and long-term management initiatives effectively and to overcome these and other known and unknown risks that we face.

These are only some of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements contained in this release. For further information concerning risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please refer to the filings we make from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Legal Proceedings" sections of our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, all of which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at www.leidos.com.

All information in this release is as of November 4, 2025. Leidos expressly disclaims any duty to update the guidance or any other forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in Leidos' expectations. Leidos also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in millions, except per share data)

October 3,

2025

September 27,

2024

October 3,

2025

September 27,

2024 Revenues

$ 4,469

$ 4,190

$ 12,967

$ 12,297 Cost of revenues

3,648

3,428

10,607

10,192 Selling, general and administrative expenses

286

247

733

704 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

4

3

10

14 Asset impairment charges

4

6

4

6 Equity earnings of non-consolidated subsidiaries

(8)

(10)

(23)

(25) Operating income

535

516

1,636

1,406 Non-operating income (expense):















Interest expense, net

(51)

(46)

(155)

(146) Other (expense) income, net

-

-

(1)

4 Income before income taxes

484

470

1,480

1,264 Income tax expense

(115)

(108)

(353)

(295) Net income

369

362

1,127

969 Less: net income (expense) attributable to non-controlling interest

2

(2)

6

(1) Net income attributable to Leidos common stockholders

$ 367

$ 364

$ 1,121

$ 970 Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 2.87

$ 2.72

$ 8.69

$ 7.19 Diluted

2.82

2.68

8.62

7.13 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic

128

134

129

135 Diluted

130

136

130

136 Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.40

$ 0.38

$ 1.20

$ 1.14

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except share and per share data)

October 3,

2025

January 3,

2025 Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 974

$ 849 Receivables, net

2,970

2,645 Inventory, net

360

315 Other current assets

545

525 Total current assets

4,849

4,334 Property, plant and equipment, net

963

991 Intangible assets, net

496

517 Goodwill

6,342

6,084 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

512

560 Deferred tax assets

32

203 Other long-term assets

348

321 Total assets

$ 13,542

$ 13,010 Liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 2,158

$ 2,131 Accrued payroll and employee benefits

809

811 Current portion of long-term debt

19

618 Total current liabilities

2,986

3,560 Long-term debt, net of current portion

4,632

4,052 Operating lease liabilities

578

621 Deferred tax liabilities

122

2 Other long-term liabilities

270

315 Total liabilities

8,588

8,550 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,854,145 and 131,163,899 shares issued and outstanding at October 3, 2025, and January 3, 2025, respectively

-

- Additional paid-in capital

588

1,112 Retained earnings

4,375

3,410 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(54)

(110) Total Leidos stockholders' equity

4,909

4,412 Non-controlling interest

45

48 Total stockholders' equity

4,954

4,460 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 13,542

$ 13,010

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in millions)

October 3,

2025

September 27,

2024

October 3,

2025

September 27,

2024 Cash flows from operations:















Net income

$ 369

$ 362

$ 1,127

$ 969 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:















Depreciation and amortization

74

71

215

211 Stock-based compensation

26

19

72

59 Deferred income taxes

88

(29)

288

(96) Asset impairment charges

4

6

4

6 Other

3

3

3

5 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:















Receivables

(61)

(75)

(297)

(260) Other current assets and other long-term assets

60

95

26

102 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities

152

16

(108)

(101) Accrued payroll and employee benefits

(17)

198

(10)

208 Income taxes receivable/payable

13

(19)

(65)

38 Net cash provided by operating activities

711

647

1,255

1,141 Cash flows from investing activities:















Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired

(7)

-

(292)

- Payments for property, equipment and software

(31)

(23)

(82)

(63) Other

2

-

2

7 Net cash used in investing activities

(36)

(23)

(372)

(56) Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from debt issuance

-

-

997

- Repayments of borrowings

(455)

(5)

(1,014)

(14) Payments for debt issuance costs

-

-

(7)

- Dividend payments

(51)

(51)

(156)

(155) Repurchases of stock and other

(102)

(203)

(639)

(500) Proceeds from issuances of stock

16

2

47

28 Net capital distributions to non-controlling interests

(2)

-

(9)

(3) Other

(1)

-

(7)

- Net cash used in financing activities

(595)

(257)

(788)

(644) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3)

9

11

5 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

77

376

106

446 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,020

862

991

792 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

1,097

1,238

1,097

1,238 Less: restricted cash at end of period

123

141

123

141 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 974

$ 1,097

$ 974

$ 1,097

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in millions)

October 3,

2025

September 27,

2024

October 3,

2025

September 27,

2024 Revenues:















National Security & Digital

$ 2,015

$ 1,865

$ 5,765

$ 5,471 Health & Civil

1,301

1,225

3,864

3,687 Commercial & International

571

578

1,705

1,648 Defense Systems

582

522

1,633

1,491 Total

$ 4,469

$ 4,190

$ 12,967

$ 12,297 Operating income (loss):















National Security & Digital

$ 191

$ 187

$ 564

$ 545 Health & Civil

328

287

938

816 Commercial & International

38

41

115

64 Defense Systems

37

37

112

92 Corporate

(59)

(36)

(93)

(111) Total

$ 535

$ 516

$ 1,636

$ 1,406 Operating income margin:















National Security & Digital

9.5 %

10.0 %

9.8 %

10.0 % Health & Civil

25.2 %

23.4 %

24.3 %

22.1 % Commercial & International

6.7 %

7.1 %

6.7 %

3.9 % Defense Systems

6.4 %

7.1 %

6.9 %

6.2 % Total

12.0 %

12.3 %

12.6 %

11.4 %

National Security & Digital

National Security & Digital revenues of $2.02 billion increased by 8% compared to the prior year quarter. Revenue growth was driven by recent contract awards and increased volumes for Defense IT and Intelligence Community mission support, as well as $26 million from the acquisition of Kudu Dynamics. For the quarter, operating income margin decreased modestly to 9.5% from 10.0% in the prior year quarter. Similarly, non-GAAP operating income margin of 10.0% was down from 10.5% in the prior year quarter.

Health & Civil

Health & Civil revenues of $1.30 billion increased by 6% compared to the prior year quarter. Health & Civil operating income margin for the quarter was 25.2%, compared to 23.4% in the prior year quarter, and non-GAAP operating income margin was 25.7%, up from 24.2% in the prior year quarter. The increased profitability was driven by continued high volumes and the timing of incentive awards within the managed health services business.

Commercial & International

Commercial & International revenues of $571 million decreased by 1% compared to the prior year quarter driven primarily by product mix within the security products business, partially offset by continued demand for Energy Infrastructure engineering services. Operating income margin for the quarter was 6.7%, compared to 7.1% in the prior year quarter, and non-GAAP operating margin decreased to 8.1% from 8.8% in the prior year quarter.

Defense Systems

Defense Systems revenues of $582 million increased by 11% compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by increased volumes in integrated air defense, including the Indirect Fires Protection Capability Increment 2 system and radar surveillance systems. Defense Systems operating income margin for the quarter was 6.4%, compared to 7.1% in the prior year quarter, and non-GAAP operating margin was 8.9%, compared to 10.2% in the prior year quarter. The lower profitability resulted from a higher mix of materials consistent with the initial phases of production on multiple production programs.

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED BACKLOG BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT

Backlog represents the revenues we expect to recognize under negotiated contracts and unissued task orders on sole source IDIQ contracts, to the extent we believe their execution and funding to be probable. Backlog does not include potential task orders expected to be awarded under multiple award IDIQ contracts.

Backlog value is based on management's estimates about volume of services, availability of customer funding and other factors, and excludes contracts that are under protest. Estimated backlog comprises both funded and negotiated unfunded backlog. Backlog estimates are subject to change and may be affected by several factors, including modifications of contracts, non-exercise of options and foreign currency movements.

Funded backlog for contracts with the U.S. government represents the value on contracts for which funding is appropriated less revenues previously recognized on these contracts. Funded backlog for contracts with non-U.S. government entities and commercial customers represents the estimated value on contracts, which may cover multiple future years, under which Leidos is obligated to perform, less revenue previously recognized on the contracts. Unfunded backlog represents all remaining value on task orders that is not funded, including options, that we expect to recognize as well as expected future task orders under sole source IDIQ contracts.

The estimated value of backlog as of the dates presented was as follows:





October 3, 2025

September 27, 2024(1) (in millions)

Funded

Unfunded

Total

Funded

Unfunded

Total National Security & Digital

$ 3,203

$ 23,246

$ 26,449

$ 3,323

$ 20,908

$ 24,231 Health & Civil

1,866

9,043

10,909

1,536

10,002

11,538 Commercial & International

2,549

2,398

4,947

2,631

2,022

4,653 Defense Systems

1,446

3,905

5,351

1,602

3,489

5,091 Total

$ 9,064

$ 38,592

$ 47,656

$ 9,092

$ 36,421

$ 45,513





(1) Amounts have been recast to include estimated future revenue on task orders expected to be awarded under sole source IDIQ contracts. As a result, unfunded backlog increased $4,952 million.

Backlog at October 3, 2025, includes $149 million acquired through the acquisition of Kudu Dynamics within our National Security & Digital reportable segment.

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Leidos uses and refers to non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP diluted EPS, non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP free cash flow conversion, which are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. and, accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with Leidos's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide another representation of the results of operations and financial condition, including its ability to comply with financial covenants. These non-GAAP measures are frequently used by financial analysts covering Leidos and its peers. The computation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, thus limiting their use for comparability.

Organic revenues capture the revenue that is inherent in the underlying business excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures made within the prior year; it is computed as current revenues excluding revenues from acquisitions within the last 12 months and divestitures within the current and year-ago periods.

Non-GAAP operating income is computed by excluding the following discrete items from operating income:

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs - Represents acquisition, integration, lease termination, severance and retention costs and asset markdowns related to acquisitions and restructuring activities.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets - Represents the amortization of the fair value of the acquired intangible assets.

Gain on sale of intangible assets - Represents the gain on sale of intellectual property not used in operations.

Asset impairment charges - Represents impairments of long-lived intangible assets, right-of-use assets, and other assets related to our facility rationalization effort.

Non-GAAP operating margin is computed by dividing non-GAAP operating income by revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA is computed by excluding the following items from income before income taxes: (i) discrete items as identified above; (ii) interest expense; (iii) interest income; (iv) depreciation expense; and (v) amortization of internally developed intangible assets.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is computed by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenues.

Non-GAAP net income is computed by excluding the discrete items listed under non-GAAP operating income and their related tax impacts.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS is computed by dividing net income attributable to Leidos common stockholders, adjusted for the discrete items as identified above and the related tax impacts, by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is computed by deducting expenditures for property, equipment and software from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.

Non-GAAP free cash flow conversion is computed by dividing non-GAAP free cash flow by non-GAAP net income attributable to Leidos common stockholders; operating cash flow conversion is computed by dividing net cash provided by (used in) operating activities by net income attributable to Leidos shareholders.

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES [CONTINUED] (in millions, except growth percentages) The following table presents the reconciliation of revenues to organic revenues by reportable segment and total operations:

Three Months Ended

October 3, 2025

September 27, 2024

Percent Change National Security & Digital









Revenues, as reported $ 2,015

$ 1,865

8.0 % Acquisition revenues(1) 26

-



Organic revenues 1,989

1,865

6.6 % Health & Civil









Revenues, as reported 1,301

1,225

6.2 % Commercial & International









Revenues, as reported 571

578

(1.2) % Defense Systems









Revenues, as reported 582

522

11.5 % Total Operations









Revenues, as reported 4,469

4,190

6.7 % Acquisition revenues(1) 26

-



Organic revenues $ 4,443

$ 4,190

6.0 %





(1) Current period acquisition revenues reflect revenues in the current as reported figures for 12 months from closing of each acquisition. Acquisition revenues for the three months ended October 3, 2025, for the National Security & Digital segment include Kudu Dynamics (acquired May 23, 2025).





LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES [CONTINUED] (in millions, except per share data and margin percentages) The following tables present the reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, net income, diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended October 3, 2025:



Three Months Ended October 3, 2025



As reported

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

Amortization of acquired intangibles

Asset impairment charges

Non-GAAP results Operating income

$ 535

$ 4

$ 33

$ 3

$ 575 Non-operating expense, net

(51)

-

-

-

(51) Income before income taxes

484

4

33

3

524 Income tax expense(1)

(115)

(1)

(8)

(1)

(125) Net income

369

3

25

$ 2

399 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

2

-

-

-

2 Net income attributable to Leidos common stockholders

$ 367

$ 3

$ 25

$ 2

$ 397





















Diluted EPS attributable to Leidos common stockholders(2)

$ 2.82

$ 0.02

$ 0.19

$ 0.02

$ 3.05 Diluted shares

130

130

130

130

130









Three Months Ended October 3, 2025



As reported

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

Amortization of acquired intangibles

Asset impairment charges

Non-GAAP results Net income

$ 369

$ 3

$ 25

$ 2

$ 399 Income tax expense(1)

115

1

8

1

125 Income before income taxes

484

4

33

3

524 Depreciation expense

40

-

-

-

40 Amortization of intangibles

34

-

(33)

-

1 Interest expense, net

51

-

-

-

51 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 609

$ 4

$ -

$ 3

$ 616 Adjusted EBITDA margin

13.6 %













13.8 %





(1) Calculation uses an estimated statutory tax rate on non-GAAP adjustments. (2) Earnings per share is computed independently for each of the non-GAAP adjustment presented and therefore may not sum to the total non-GAAP earnings per share due to rounding.

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES [CONTINUED] (in millions, except per share data and margin percentages) The following tables present the reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, net income, diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended September 27, 2024:



Three Months Ended September 27, 2024



As reported

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

Amortization of acquired intangibles

Asset impairment charges

Non-GAAP results Operating income

$ 516

$ 3

$ 37

$ 6

$ 562 Non-operating expense, net

(46)

-

-

-

(46) Income before income taxes

470

3

37

6

516 Income tax expense(1)

(108)

(1)

(9)

(2)

(120) Net income

362

2

28

4

396 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(2)

-

-

-

(2) Net income attributable to Leidos common stockholders

$ 364

$ 2

$ 28

$ 4

$ 398





















Diluted EPS attributable to Leidos common stockholders(2)

$ 2.68

$ 0.01

$ 0.21

$ 0.03

$ 2.93 Diluted shares

136

136

136

136

136









Three Months Ended September 27, 2024



As reported

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

Amortization of acquired intangibles

Asset impairment charges

Non-GAAP results Net income

$ 362

$ 2

$ 28

$ 4

$ 396 Income tax expense(1)

108

1

9

2

120 Income before income taxes

470

3

37

6

516 Depreciation expense

34

-

-

-

34 Amortization of intangibles

37

-

(37)

-

- Interest expense, net

46

-

-

-

46 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 587

$ 3

$ -

$ 6

$ 596 Adjusted EBITDA margin

14.0 %













14.2 %





(1) Calculation uses an estimated statutory tax rate on non-GAAP adjustments. (2) Earnings per share is computed independently for each of the non-GAAP adjustment presented and therefore may not sum to the total non-GAAP earnings per share due to rounding.





LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES [CONTINUED] (in millions, except per share data and margin percentages) The following tables present the reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, net income, diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the nine months ended October 3, 2025:



Nine Months Ended October 3, 2025



As reported

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs(1)

Amortization of acquired intangibles

Asset impairment charges

Non-GAAP results Operating income

$ 1,636

$ 11

$ 95

$ 3

$ 1,745 Non-operating expense, net

(156)

-

-

-

(156) Income before income taxes

1,480

11

95

3

1,589 Income tax expense(2)

(353)

(2)

(24)

(1)

(380) Net income

1,127

9

71

$ 2

1,209 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

6

-

-

-

6 Net income attributable to Leidos common stockholders

$ 1,121

$ 9

$ 71

$ 2

$ 1,203





















Diluted EPS attributable to Leidos common stockholders(3)

$ 8.62

$ 0.07

$ 0.55

$ 0.02

$ 9.25 Diluted shares

130

130

130

130

130









Nine Months Ended October 3, 2025



As reported

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs(1)

Amortization of acquired intangibles

Asset impairment charges

Non-GAAP results Net income

$ 1,127

$ 9

$ 71

$ 2

$ 1,209 Income tax expense(2)

353

2

24

1

380 Income before income taxes

1,480

11

95

3

1,589 Depreciation expense

119

-

-

-

119 Amortization of intangibles

96

-

(95)

-

1 Interest expense, net

155

-

-

-

155 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,850

$ 11

$ -

$ 3

$ 1,864 Adjusted EBITDA margin

14.3 %













14.4 %





(1) Asset markdowns associated with restructuring activities were recorded to "Cost of revenues" in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (2) Calculation uses an estimated statutory tax rate on non-GAAP adjustments. (3) Earnings per share is computed independently for each of the non-GAAP adjustment presented and therefore may not sum to the total non-GAAP earnings per share due to rounding.





LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES [CONTINUED] (in millions, except per share data and margin percentages) The following tables present the reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, net income, diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the nine months ended September 27, 2024:



Nine Months Ended September 27, 2024



As reported

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs(1)

Amortization of acquired intangibles

Asset impairment charges

Gain on sale of intangible assets

Non-GAAP results Operating income

$ 1,406

$ 20

$ 110

$ 6

$ -

$ 1,542 Non-operating expense, net

(142)

-

-

-

(2)

(144) Income before income taxes

1,264

20

110

6

(2)

1,398 Income tax expense(2)

(295)

(4)

(28)

(2)

-

(329) Net income

969

16

82

4

(2)

1,069 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(1)

-

-

-

-

(1) Net income attributable to Leidos common stockholders

$ 970

$ 16

$ 82

$ 4

$ (2)

$ 1,070

























Diluted EPS attributable to Leidos common stockholders(3)

$ 7.13

$ 0.12

$ 0.60

$ 0.03

$ (0.01)

$ 7.87 Diluted shares

136

136

136

136

136

136









Nine Months Ended September 27, 2024



As reported

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs(1)

Amortization of acquired intangibles

Asset impairment charges

Gain on sale of intangible assets

Non-GAAP results Net income

$ 969

$ 16

$ 82

$ 4

$ (2)

$ 1,069 Income tax expense(2)

295

4

28

2

-

329 Income before income taxes

1,264

20

110

6

(2)

1,398 Depreciation expense

101

-

-

-

-

101 Amortization of intangibles

110

-

(110)

-

-

- Interest expense, net

146

-

-

-

-

146 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,621

$ 20

$ -

$ 6

$ (2)

$ 1,645 Adjusted EBITDA margin

13.2 %

















13.4 %





(1) Asset markdowns associated with restructuring activities were recorded to "Cost of revenues" in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (2) Calculation uses an estimated statutory tax rate on non-GAAP adjustments. (3) Earnings per share is computed independently for each of the non-GAAP adjustment presented and therefore may not sum to the total non-GAAP earnings per share due to rounding.

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES [CONTINUED] (in millions, except margin percentages) The following tables present the reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income by reportable segment and Corporate to operating income:



Three Months Ended October 3, 2025



Operating income (loss)

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

Amortization of acquired intangibles

Asset impairment charges

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

Non-GAAP operating margin National Security & Digital

$ 191

$ 2

$ 8

$ -

$ 201

10.0 % Health & Civil

328

-

6

-

334

25.7 % Commercial & International

38

1

7

-

46

8.1 % Defense Systems

37

-

12

3

52

8.9 % Corporate

(59)

1

-

-

(58)

NM Total

$ 535

$ 4

$ 33

$ 3

$ 575

12.9 %





Three Months Ended September 27, 2024



Operating income (loss)

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

Amortization of acquired intangibles

Asset impairment charges

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

Non-GAAP operating margin National Security & Digital

$ 187

$ -

$ 6

$ 2

$ 195

10.5 % Health & Civil

287

-

8

2

297

24.2 % Commercial & International

41

1

7

2

51

8.8 % Defense Systems

37

-

16

-

53

10.2 % Corporate

(36)

2

-

-

(34)

NM Total

$ 516

$ 3

$ 37

$ 6

$ 562

13.4 %





Nine Months Ended October 3, 2025



Operating income (loss)

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs(1)

Amortization of acquired intangibles

Asset impairment charges

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

Non-GAAP operating margin National Security & Digital

$ 564

$ 2

$ 20

$ -

$ 586

10.2 % Health & Civil

938

-

18

-

956

24.7 % Commercial & International

115

6

21

-

142

8.3 % Defense Systems

112

-

36

3

151

9.2 % Corporate

(93)

3

-

-

(90)

NM Total

$ 1,636

$ 11

$ 95

$ 3

$ 1,745

13.5 %



NM - Not Meaningful (1) Asset markdowns associated with restructuring activities were recorded to "Cost of revenues" in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES [CONTINUED] (in millions, except margin percentages) The following tables present the reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income by reportable segment and Corporate to operating income:



Nine Months Ended September 27, 2024



Operating income (loss)

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

Amortization of acquired intangibles

Asset impairment charges

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

Non-GAAP operating margin National Security & Digital

$ 545

$ -

$ 17

$ 2

$ 564

10.3 % Health & Civil

816

-

21

2

839

22.8 % Commercial & International

64

9

22

2

97

5.9 % Defense Systems

92

-

50

-

142

9.5 % Corporate

(111)

11

-

-

(100)

NM Total

$ 1,406

$ 20

$ 110

$ 6

$ 1,542

12.5 %



NM - Not Meaningful

LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES [CONTINUED] (in millions, except percentages) The following table presents the reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities as well as the calculation of operating cash flow and free cash flow conversion ratios:



Three Months Ended



October 3, 2025

September 27, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities(1)

$ 711

$ 647 Payments for property, equipment and software

(31)

(23) Non-GAAP free cash flow

$ 680

$ 624









Net income attributable to Leidos common stockholders

$ 367

$ 364 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs(2)

3

2 Amortization of acquired intangibles(2)

25

28 Asset impairment charges(2)

2

4 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Leidos common stockholders

$ 397

$ 398









Operating cash flow conversion ratio

194 %

178 % Non-GAAP free cash flow conversion ratio

171 %

157 %





(1) Net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended September 27, 2024, was recast to reflect a change in accounting policy. (2) After-tax expenses excluded from non-GAAP net income.

