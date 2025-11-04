In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Denny's Corporation (DENN) - up 49% at $6.16 Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) - up 25% at $2.55 Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) - up 22% at $19.35 Upwork Inc. (UPWK) - up 19% at $18.60 Kforce Inc. (KFRC) - up 12% at $27.50 Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) - up 12% at $11.91 Innovex International, Inc. (INVX) - up 10% at $22.62 Sanmina Corporation (SANM) - up 9% at $154.03 Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) - up 8% at $72.69 OTG Acquisition Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (OTGA) - up 7% at $10.77

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) - down 40% at $14.44 JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) - down 32% at $2.81 Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) - down 29% at $16.05 Insperity, Inc. (NSP) - down 27% at $32.50 Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) - down 22% at $3.08 Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD) - down 20% at $11.11 Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) - down 18% at $10.03 Diginex Limited (DGNX) - down 17% at $19.51 Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) - down 16% at $10.58 Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (CJET) - down 15% at $3.24

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX