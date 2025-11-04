Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MTT) ("Magna Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has extended the zone of recently discovered copper mineralization along the Hughes Lake Trend at its 100% owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project (the "Humber Project" or the "Project") located in western Newfoundland. Prospecting and geological mapping completed this fall has extended the surface extent of copper mineralized, dolomitized limestone along strike by an additional 1.2 kilometres to the east. The total strike extent of copper mineralization now extends 2.2 kilometres (Figures 1, 2, and 3). A total of 57 rock grab samples^ were collected in the most recent prospecting program. Assays are currently pending, however visible copper mineralization between trace and 5% combined chalcopyrite, bornite and malachite were noted in rock grab samples from the trend (Figures 4, 5, and 6).

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has commenced a program of regional stream silt geochemical sampling on the greater project area. The stream silt geochemical sampling program, along with the recently completed airborne geophysical survey, is aimed at defining priority targets on this early-stage project, particularly in areas of elevated electromagnetic conductance (see news release dated September 18, 2025).

Magna Terra would like to acknowledge and thank both the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency ("ACOA") for their financial assistance through the Junior Exploration Assistance ("JEA") program for work on the Humber Copper-Cobalt Project.

Humber Project Highlights

Discovery of 2.2 km of surface copper mineralization at Hughes Lake;

of surface copper mineralization at Hughes Lake; Host to regionally anomalous Cu, Co, Ag, Pb +/- Au, Mo, As, and Sb lake sediments;

Airborne conductors coincident with lake sediment anomalies;

8+ km Hughes Lake Copper-Cobalt Trend;

Hughes Lake Copper-Cobalt Trend; Analogous to the Kalahari Copper Belt, Namibia and Botswana; Central African Copper Belt, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); and the Kupferschiefer Belt, Poland;

Globally, these Sediment-hosted Stratiform Copper ("SSC") deposit types represent 20% of Cu production** and 60% of Co production^^;

District-scale land package now comprising 49,925 hectares ;

; Located within the premier mining jurisdiction of Newfoundland and Labrador;

Year-round accessibility with road access to the majority of the Project;

First mover advantage in a previously unrecognized area of exploration potential; and

Acquired through staking - cost effective acquisition and with no underlying royalties or option payments.

"The rapid growth of the surface strike extent of copper mineralization within the Hughes Lake Copper Zone so early into our exploration efforts, is a very exciting development for Magna Terra and its shareholders and certainly bodes well as we expand our systematic generative exploration efforts over the expansive project area. It is gratifying that we are able to expand the current zone of copper mineralization at Hughes Lake to a current strike length of 2.2 kilometres via traditional boot and hammer prospecting. We look forward to additional assay results from this work. In the interim, we continue to advance discovery of additional targets and zones of copper-cobalt-silver mineralization on the broader property package, particularly in areas of higher conductivity outlined in the recently completed airborne geophysical survey. While early stage, these initial generative results further support our view that the Humber Project has the potential to host Sediment-hosted Stratiform Copper deposits."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

Lake Sediment Geochemistry and Global Analogues

The Project is underlain by rocks of the sedimentary Humber Arm Allochthon and adjacent plutonic and volcanic Hughes Lake Complex, which is centred on a series of anomalous lake sediment samples (Davenport et al., 1996) that show regionally elevated levels of Co (up to 160 ppm), Ag (up to 0.6 ppm), Pb (up to 84 ppm), Cu (up to 185 ppm), As (up to 142 ppm), Mo (up to 15 ppm), and Au (up to 10 ppb). An analysis of the lake sediment geochemical data via Principal Component Analysis has indicated that the metal suite present within the Project area is likely related to a black shale source, as many of the anomalous lake sediments have low-Ni values which precludes association with the nearby ophiolite complexes to the immediate west.

This metal signature (Cu, Co, Ag, Pb +/- Au, Mo, As, Sb) and geological environment is supportive of the area being host to SSC deposits. SSC deposits host 60% of global Cobalt production^^ and 20% of global Copper production** in deposits such as the Central African Copper Belt, which is thought to be analogous to the geological setting of the Humber Copper-Cobalt Project. SSC deposits are often laterally continuous along bedding and contain consistent grades (1.2 to 5% Cu)** and large resources of by-product Au, U, platinum-group, and rare-earth elements. The exploration potential is also underscored by the presence of base metal deposits nearby including the York Harbour and Daniels Harbour Deposits located at lower stratigraphic levels of the region.

Figure 1: A map showing the Humber Project with underlying geology of the Humber Arm Allochthon, coincident anomalous Co (ppm) lake sediment samples and location of the Hughes Lake Block.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/273056_adbe011d144cca4b_002full.jpg

Figure 2: A map showing the geology, lake sediment samples (Cu-ppm) and reconnaissance soil samples* (Cu-ppm) and location of recent copper discovery along the 8-kilometre long Hughes Lake mafic volcanics, Humber Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/273056_adbe011d144cca4b_003full.jpg

Figure 3: A map showing the geology and rock sample locations from the copper discovery area along the Hughes Lake Trend, Humber Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/273056_adbe011d144cca4b_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Field photograph of representative rock samples displaying fracture and foliation parallel stringer malachite, bornite and chalcopyrite mineralization hosted within dolomitized limestone along the Hughes Lake Trend, Humber Project (Location A on Figure 3).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/273056_adbe011d144cca4b_005full.jpg

Figure 5: Field photograph of representative rock samples displaying fracture and foliation parallel stringer malachite, bornite and chalcopyrite mineralization hosted within dolomitized limestone along the Hughes Lake Trend, Humber Project (Location B on Figure 3).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/273056_adbe011d144cca4b_006full.jpg

Figure 6: Field photograph of representative rock samples displaying fracture and foliation parallel stringer malachite, bornite and chalcopyrite mineralization hosted within dolomitized limestone along the Hughes Lake Trend, Humber Project (Location C on Figure 3).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/273056_adbe011d144cca4b_007full.jpg

Qualified Person and Technical Disclosure

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., a non-independent consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All soil and rock samples collected from the current fieldwork were submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, NL and will be analysed for gold (30 g fire assay) and multi-element geochemistry, including elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Co, and Ag (method ICP-34).

All quoted historic soil and lake sediment samples results were compiled from assessment and government reports obtained from the government of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to validate these historic results.

^Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

*(Galloper Gold Corp.; Fage, 2022).

**https://www.geologyforinvestors.com/sediment-hosted-stratiform-copper-deposits-the-future-of-copper-and-cobalt-mining/.

^^Petavratzi, E, Gunn, G, Kresse, C. (2019). Commodity review: Cobalt. British Geological Survey.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter") for total cash and share consideration of $9.5 million over a 2-year period, and currently holds an approximate 28.9% equity interest in Gold Hunter. The Company has also optioned the Luna Roja Project in Argentina to Andean Metals Corp. for total cash and share consideration of $2.375 million over a 4-year period. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its large 100% owned Boleadora Project recently retained from Newmont Corp., as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to file a report that complies with National Instrument 43-101. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, and the ability of the author of the Technical Reports to finalize same.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include the inability of the Company to execute its proposed business plans and carry out planned future activities. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of gold, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for precious metals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, and the Company's investment and operation in the mineral exploration sector, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273056

SOURCE: Magna Terra Minerals Inc.