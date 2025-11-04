ClearSign Technologies: ClearSign Receives ClearSign Core "M" Series Burner Order for Multinational Energy Company Mid-Stream Facility in West Texas

Burner Sold by Heater Manufacturer Devco Process Heaters

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced combustion and sensing technologies that help industrial operators dramatically reduce emissions, increase efficiency and safety, and support the use of cleaner fuels including hydrogen, today announces that it has received a purchase order for a ClearSign Core M25 burner, one of its "M" Series process burners, from heater manufacturer Devco Process Heaters of Tulsa, Oklahoma ("Devco").

"We're thrilled to see the growing interest in our 'M' Series burner line translating into sales, with this second order from Devco coming within just one week," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "This model, the ClearSign Core M25, was developed in direct response to feedback from our channel partners, such as Devco, with the goal of offering a flexible solution to meet an unmet need in the market. We greatly appreciate Devco's input, as well as their efforts to promote and sell our products. Based on the feedback we've received, along with ongoing requests for proposals and repeat orders, we remain confident in the significant market opportunity of the 'M' Series burners for ClearSign."

The ClearSign Core M25 burner, sold through Devco, will be installed as a retrofit in an existing hot oil heater at a gas processing facility of a multinational energy company in West Texas. The Company expects to deliver the burner in the first quarter of 2026.

