

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. , Tuesday announced the Scion 01 Concept, a new off-road vehicle designed for adventure lovers, showcasing the company's creativity and engineering skill.



Powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid engine producing over 300 horsepower, it offers strong performance and an exclusive Silent Mode for quiet, all-electric trail rides.



The Scion 01 can handle high-speed racing, rocky trails, and tough terrain with its advanced suspension and balanced design. It also includes a race-ready, FIA-compliant safety cage and durable Toyota components for extreme conditions.



Created by Toyota's CALTY design team in the U.S., the concept blends performance, efficiency, and craftsmanship. It will debut at the 2025 SEMA Show, highlighting Toyota's vision of sustainable, high-performance adventure vehicles.



