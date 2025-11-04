Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - AISIX Solutions Inc., (TSXV: AISX) (FSE: QT7) ("AISIX" or "the Company"), a wildfire risk assessment and analytics solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a global provider of specialty insurance, engineering and risk management solutions, to conduct a 30-day pilot program evaluating Climate Genius, AISIX's wildfire risk intelligence platform. The MOU was signed Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

The insurance company is part of an international reinsurance group with the mission of preventing business losses and increasing resilience. It specializes in safeguarding infrastructure and critical systems.

Under the terms of the pilot, the insurance team will be granted full access to AISIX's wildfire dashboard to assess its data quality, operational utility, and potential for broader enterprise deployment. The program will include up to six users and the evaluation of up to 500 locations to test property-level wildfire risk and burn probability scoring.

The pilot will measure the performance of AISIX's wildfire analytics platform across seven key areas, including:

Data relevance and operational value for underwriting and risk assessment

Compatibility with internal analytics systems

User experience and satisfaction

Customer support responsiveness

Overall fit and confidence in future adoption potential

If the pilot meets success thresholds, both parties intend to advance discussions toward a paid engagement under AISIX's scalable, volume-based pricing model.

"This pilot project represents another important step in expanding access to wildfire risk intelligence for Canada's insurance sector," said Dr. Gio Roberti, CEO of AISIX Solutions. "Our goal is to help insurers better understand and manage wildfire risk through advanced data analytics, reducing risk exposure and losses."

Learn more about AISIX products and reserve your spot to try the dashboard by requesting a demo.

For more information about AISIX Solutions Inc. and its climate risk solutions, please visit www.aisix.ca or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) at @AISIXSolutions or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/aisixsolutionsinc/.

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc., is a wildfire risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of data analytics and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

