ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT OCTOBER 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 65%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 70% and amounted to SEK 324.8 (191.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 2.7 (7.3) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 65% to SEK 327.5 (198.9) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - October 2025 increased by 55% to SEK 2,629.7 (1,693.2) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

25-Oct

24-Oct

Change

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Change

The Nordics

36.3

29.3

24 %

270.3

243.3

11 %

Central Europe

101.3

53.9

88 %

758.9

448.3

69 %

East Europe

34.4

34.5

0 %

310.3

314.4

-1 %

South & West Europe

57.8

37.0

56 %

455.8

301.5

51 %

The Baltics

13.0

10.1

29 %

98.2

79.5

24 %

North America

51.6

19.3

167 %

433.6

153.3

183 %

Asia-Pacific

28.1

5.8

384 %

241.3

53.3

353 %

Africa

2.3

1.7

35 %

18.3

12.6

45 %

Zinzino

324.8

191.6

70 %

2586.7

1606.2

61 %

Faun Pharma

2.7

7.3

-63 %

43.0

87.0

-51 %

Zinzino Group

327.5

198.9

65 %

2629.7

1693.2

55 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-october-2025,c4261597

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4261597/93f6c240c7c69107.pdf

2510 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-october-2025-302604159.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
