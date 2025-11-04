ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT OCTOBER 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 65%, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 70% and amounted to SEK 324.8 (191.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 2.7 (7.3) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 65% to SEK 327.5 (198.9) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - October 2025 increased by 55% to SEK 2,629.7 (1,693.2) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
25-Oct
24-Oct
Change
YTD 2025
YTD 2024
Change
The Nordics
36.3
29.3
24 %
270.3
243.3
11 %
Central Europe
101.3
53.9
88 %
758.9
448.3
69 %
East Europe
34.4
34.5
0 %
310.3
314.4
-1 %
South & West Europe
57.8
37.0
56 %
455.8
301.5
51 %
The Baltics
13.0
10.1
29 %
98.2
79.5
24 %
North America
51.6
19.3
167 %
433.6
153.3
183 %
Asia-Pacific
28.1
5.8
384 %
241.3
53.3
353 %
Africa
2.3
1.7
35 %
18.3
12.6
45 %
Zinzino
324.8
191.6
70 %
2586.7
1606.2
61 %
Faun Pharma
2.7
7.3
-63 %
43.0
87.0
-51 %
Zinzino Group
327.5
198.9
65 %
2629.7
1693.2
55 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines
-Africa: South Africa
