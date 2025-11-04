Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Launches Sports & Entertainment Practice to Support Clients' Growing Investment Portfolios

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced the formation of its Sports & Entertainment Practice, a new global sector group dedicated to connecting transformative leaders with organizations at the intersection of sports, technology, media entertainment, and investment.

Driven by the continued investment of Caldwell's private equity, venture capital, and family office clients in sports, media, and entertainment companies, the firm is expanding its capabilities to meet growing demand for leadership talent across this rapidly evolving ecosystem.

"As our clients increase their investments in sports, media, and entertainment, we're launching this specialty practice to support their expanding portfolios," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer of Caldwell. "From emerging sports technology platforms and analytics companies to digital media ventures and large-scale venue development, our clients are shaping the future of how the world experiences sports and entertainment."

Peter Anselmo, Partner, Caldwell Peter Anselmo is a Partner in Caldwell's Sports, & Entertainment, Private Equity & Venture Capital, Technology, and Professional Services practices., advising investors and technology-driven organizations on building leadership teams that drive innovation and sustained growth across dynamic markets including sports, media, and entertainment

Garrick Respress, Partner, Caldwell Garrick Respress is a Partner at Caldwell specializing in executive search across collegiate and professional sports. His work spans high-profile searches for athletic directors, head coaches, and senior leaders across teams, universities, and governing bodies.

The Sports & Entertainment Practice will be structured around Peter Anselmo and Garrick Respress and further leverages the firm's global network of partners across the technology, media & entertainment, consumer, infrastructure, and investment sectors, ensuring clients have access to cross-industry insights and leadership solutions tailored to the evolving sports economy.

Peter has been a partner in Caldwell's Technology and Private Equity practices for the past decade, advising private equity firms and technology-driven companies on developing leadership teams that drive innovation and sustained growth. Garrick's background features high-profile searches for athletic directors, head coaches, and senior executives across collegiate and professional sports programs. As former collegiate athletes, Peter and Garrick will bring a collaborative, team-oriented approach to executive search, uniquely positioning Caldwell to unite experts across the platform and lead the firm's expansion into the sports and entertainment market.

Caldwell's Sports & Entertainment Practice will focus on providing executive leadership for the portfolio investments of the firm's private equity, venture capital, and family office clients, reflecting the increasing convergence of sports, media, technology, and finance.

The practice will serve clients across key verticals, including:

Sports Technology & Data Analytics

Leagues, Teams, Universities & Governing Bodies

Media, Entertainment & Content

Gaming

Infrastructure & Venues

Investment & Private Equity

Additionally, the practice will advise clients in adjacent sectors such as digital and media platforms, e-sports, sports betting, marketing and agency services, apparel, and health and wellness.

Leveraging Caldwell's deep expertise across technology, private equity, and consumer markets, the practice offers a technology-first data-driven approach to executive search, combining market intelligence, cross-sector collaboration and global reach to deliver exceptional leadership solutions.

"This new practice reflects the best of Caldwell - a collaborative, cross-functional team with deep expertise across multiple industries," added Beck. "By drawing on our sector knowledge and functional excellence, we're offering clients a truly integrated approach to executive search - one that recognizes how success in today's sports economy depends on collaboration innovation and global connectivity."

About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent- the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

