Wetouch Technology Inc.: WeTouch Expands Global Presence: Secures Siemens Supply Contracts for Industrial HMI and PLC High-End Series

CHENGDU, CN / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / WeTouch Technology Inc. ("WeTouch" or the "Company"), a global leader in touch display solutions, today announced another major milestone in the international high-end market: the Company has successfully won two key projects with Siemens AG, a world-leading provider of industrial manufacturing and automation solutions. Under the agreement, WeTouch has been awarded long-term supply qualification for Siemens' industrial Human-Machine Interface (HMI) high-end product line as well as its core Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) products for the next five years. Together, these projects are expected to generate approximately USD 10 million in additional annual revenue during the contract period.

Industrial HMI: Powering Smart Factory Interfaces in Europe

Human-Machine Interface (HMI) systems are widely used in high-end automated production lines, serving as the critical platform for interaction between operators and industrial equipment. Siemens' industrial HMI high-end series is one of its flagship product lines in the European automation market, known for its exceptionally stringent technical and quality requirements.

By leveraging advanced touch technology, stable delivery capacity, and rigorous quality management, WeTouch has successfully obtained long-term supply status for Siemens' HMI high-end series in Germany. This recognition confirms that WeTouch's technology and quality standards have passed the most demanding certifications in the global industrial automation sector, positioning the Company as a key partner within Siemens' supply chain.

Industrial PLC: Accelerating Growth in Southeast Asia

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) are considered the "brains" of smart factories, ensuring precise control and seamless automation across production processes. WeTouch has also secured a major PLC-related touchscreen project with Siemens, which is expected to be rolled out primarily in Southeast Asia. This win highlights the Company's competitive strengths in PLC projects and will further accelerate its expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

CEO Statement

"We are honored to be selected by Siemens for its industrial HMI and PLC high-end supply systems, which is another strong validation of WeTouch's comprehensive capabilities," said Mr. Zongyi Lien, CEO of WeTouch. "We remain committed to delivering one-stop touch solutions characterized by high reliability, high customization, and premium quality, while driving the future of human-machine interaction worldwide."

Future Outlook

With continued breakthroughs in Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia, WeTouch is steadily building a more resilient global footprint. The Company will continue to advance "Made in China" innovation and, together with global partners such as Siemens, shape the high-end future of the touch display industry.

About WeTouch Technology Inc.:

WeTouch Technology Inc. is a leading provider of high-quality touch display solutions, committed to revolutionizing human-machine interaction across various industries. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, WeTouch delivers cutting-edge technology and unmatched performance in touch display solutions worldwide.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Wetouch's control, which may cause Wetouch's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Wetouch as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Wetouch's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Wetouch does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

