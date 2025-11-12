WeTouch Technology Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results - Net Income Up 23.7% Year-over-Year for First Nine Months; Cash Reaches $9.48 Per Share

CHENGDU, CN / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / WeTouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH) ("WeTouch" or the "Company"), a global leader in touch display solutions, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Nine-Month (First Three Quarters) Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights

Total Revenue: $39.9 million, up 3.4% from $38.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Gross Profit: $13.7 million, up 8.7% from $12.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Net Income: $7.3 million, an increase of 23.7% year-over-year compared with $5.9 million.

Operating Cash Flow: Positive $8.5 million, compared with negative $0.7 million in the same period last year.

Cash Reserves: $113.2 million as of September 30, 2025, equivalent to approximately $9.48 per share , compared with $106.7 million a year earlier.

Shareholders' Equity: $135.2 million as of September 30, 2025, representing a 4.8% increase from $129.5 million a year ago.

Management Commentary

"WeTouch continued to deliver resilient results and solid profitability through the first three quarters of fiscal 2025," said Zongyi Lian, Chief Executive Officer of WeTouch Technology Inc. "Although third-quarter gross margin was affected by raw material cost inflation, overall profitability and cash generation remained strong. Year-to-date net income increased nearly 24% year-over-year, supported by disciplined operations and growing domestic demand in China."

Mr. Lian continued, "Our Chengdu facility construction is progressing smoothly and remains on schedule for completion by the end of 2025, with mass production expected in the second quarter of 2026. Backed by over $113 million in cash and a debt-free balance sheet, WeTouch is well-positioned to execute its next phase of capacity expansion and technology upgrades. Given its strong cash position and sustainable profitability, the Company continues exploring various strategies to increase long-term shareholder value."

Business Highlights and Outlook

China Market: Revenue rose 9.7% year-over-year in the first three quarters, led by growth in automotive and industrial touchscreen segments.

Overseas Market: Revenue decreased 7.9% year-over-year due to weaker demand in medical and gaming sectors, though customer diversification improved in Europe and Korea.

Strategic Direction: The Company continues to invest in curved and large-format technologies and to enhance efficiency through automation and local supply chain optimization.

2025 Outlook: Management expects continued profitability, strong cash flow, and steady progress in capacity expansion, supported by solid financial fundamentals and a growing domestic market presence.

About WeTouch Technology Inc.

Wetouch Technology Inc. is at the forefront of providing premium touch display solutions, dedicated to reshaping human-machine interaction across diverse industries. With a relentless focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Wetouch consistently delivers cutting-edge technology and unparalleled performance in touch display solutions globally.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

