Wesco International: Wesco and Lake-McHenry Habitat for Humanity Restore a Home for a Veteran's Legacy

A Home Restored for a Veteran's Legacy

Mark, a proud Navy submarine veteran and longtime Lake County resident, has dedicated his life to service, both in uniform and in his community. A former medical technologist, Mark remains active in local veteran events, supports Fat Cat Rescue, and is a member of the American Legion Fox Lake branch. Giving back has always been second nature to him.

For decades, Mark took pride in maintaining his own home. A self-described "do-it-yourself" enthusiast, he handled repairs whenever he could. But a medical condition that now limits him from lifting more than 15 pounds changed everything. For the first time, Mark found himself unable to keep up with the home he loves, a difficult reality for someone so independent.

Encouraged by his girlfriend, who works for a local village, Mark reached out to Lake-McHenry Habitat for Humanity for help. His home, which he purchased in 1990 after renting it for years, had aging siding, failing gutters, and drafty windows that not only affected its appearance but also drove up heating and cooling costs. "I don't want to worry about this stuff anymore," Mark said. "I want to come home and think, 'Wow, that's my house.'"

Thanks to Habitat Lake-McHenry, Mark's home now has new siding, gutters, and windows, improvements that bring both comfort and peace of mind. These repairs have eased his financial strain and ensured his home will remain safe and energy-efficient for years to come.

For Mark, this house is more than walls and a roof. It's a place filled with memories, a piece of his legacy that he dreams of passing down to his children and grandchildren. With the support of Habitat, that legacy is secure.

