GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: Global Bioenergies: postponement of the takeover offers review hearing to 24 November

Global Bioenergies: postponement of the takeover offers review hearing to 24 November

Evry, 04 November 2025 - 05:45 p.m: The hearing which was held yesterday at the Commercial Court of Evry concluded with the decision to postpone until 24 November 2025 the review of the offers to take over Global Bioenergies' activities. The new deadline for submitting the offers has been set up on 12 November 2025. As a reminder, the company had initiated a pre-pack sale process on 03 June 2025 and the Evry Commercial Court had opened a receivership procedure on 29 September 2025 in order to implement a sale plan.

In the event of the takeover of certain assets or activities by one or more buyers, or in the absence of a final offer, judicial liquidation proceedings for Global Bioenergies will be opened simultaneously with the judgment of the court resulting from the review hearing. The judicial liquidation of Global Bioenergies will ultimately result in the delisting of its shares. Their residual value will most likely be zero, as the amount obtained in exchange for the assets sold is expected to be lower than the amount of liabilities.

The company also states that it is not able to close its half-year financial statements because of the uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the ongoing process.

