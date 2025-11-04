Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Bald Hill Antimony Project Under Option From Globex Indicates Potential for 2.7 M Tonnes at 3% to 4% Sb

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Antimony Resources Corp. (ATMY-CSE, K8JO-FSE) have reported that they have filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Bald Hill Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada on SEDAR Plus. Globex reported the option of the Bald Hill antimony/gold property to Antimony Resources Corp. (formerly Big Red) on January 22, 2025).

The document describes the project in detail, including summaries of past work, summarizes the Phase One Drilling Program completed by Antimony Resources Corp. and indicates that the project has the potential for 2.7 million tonnes at a grade between 3% and 4% antimony (Sb) which could yield between 81,000 and 108,000 tonnes of contained antimony. The stated potential is not a resource, is conceptual in nature and, it is not known if the project will prove to be economic. The report doubles the previous estimate of potential which was prepared by MRB and Associates in 2014.

Antimony Resources Corp. is undertaking an additional 6,000 metre drill program which will bring the total completed to date to 15,000 metres. The 6,000 m drill program will focus on extending the mineralized zone to the northwest and southeast. Once this drill program is complete Antimony Resources Corp. will decide if there is sufficient drill density to prepare a maiden resource estimate for the Bald Hill Project.

Shareholders seeking more detailed information are advised to access the Antimony press release by clicking here or accessing the NI 43-101 Technical Report "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report: Bald Hill Antimony Project, southern New Brunswick, Canada, NTS 21G/09 prepared for Antimony Resources October 28, 2025 by John Langton, M.Sc., P. Geo., - JPL GeoServices, Stanley, New Brunswick, Canada."

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

