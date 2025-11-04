

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masimo Corporation (MASI) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $53.7 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $24.3 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Masimo Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $72.1 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $371.5 million from $343.3 million last year.



Masimo Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $53.7 Mln. vs. $24.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $371.5 Mln vs. $343.3 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.62 to $5.79 Full year revenue guidance: $1,510 to 1,530 Mln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News