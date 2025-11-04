

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $584.9 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $355.3 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Kinross Gold Corp reported adjusted earnings of $529.6 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 25.8% to $1.802 billion from $1.432 billion last year.



Kinross Gold Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $584.9 Mln. vs. $355.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $1.802 Bln vs. $1.432 Bln last year.



