

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aflac Inc. (AFL) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.64 billion for the third quarter of 2025, a sharp turnaround from a net loss of $93 million a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to $3.08 from a loss of $0.17 in the same period last year.



Improved investment performance and stable insurance operations drove a 61 percent increase in total revenue to $4.74 billion from $2.95 billion in the previous year's quarter.



Operating costs rose 4 percent to $1.31 billion, while benefits and claims decreased 10 percent to $1.44 billion.



AFL closed Tuesday's trading at $108.81, up $1.84 or 1.72 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



